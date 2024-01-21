Booker T Expresses Doubt on Vince McMahon's Participation in 2024 Royal Rumble

In a recent development, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has thrown cold water on the prospect of Vince McMahon making an appearance in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. The seasoned wrestling star, despite acknowledging McMahon's tenacity, expressed his doubts about the 78-year-old former Royal Rumble winner stepping into the ring once again, especially after his recent spinal surgery.

McMahon's Rumble History

McMahon's history with the Royal Rumble is well-documented. He emerged victorious in the 1999 edition of the event and has been a part of several memorable matches over the past few decades. However, his recent physical challenges, coupled with his age, make his participation in the upcoming match questionable at best. His last competitive appearance was at WrestleMania 38, two years ago.

Star-Studded 2024 Men's Royal Rumble

Meanwhile, the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match is shaping up to be a star-studded event. Top WWE Superstars like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre have confirmed their participation. Adding to the excitement, there are whispers about a potential surprise return from Andrade El Idolo, whose contract with AEW recently expired.

Character Change for Former WWE Champion?

In addition, there are rumblings about a 36-year-old former WWE champion undergoing a character change upon a potential return at the Royal Rumble. This idea seems to have found support in Booker T, who is no stranger to character transformations himself. While the identity of this former champion remains under wraps, the anticipation for the Royal Rumble continues to mount.