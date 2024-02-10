Booba's Shocking Comeback: Reviving Rivalry with Kylian Mbappé in 'Ad Vitam Aeternam'

French rap titan Booba resurfaces with a surprise album, "Ad Vitam Aeternam," following his 2021 retirement declaration, reigniting a feud with footballer Kylian Mbappé in the process.

The Unexpected Comeback

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the music world, French rap legend Booba released a surprise album on February 9, 2024, titled "Ad Vitam Aeternam." This unexpected drop comes three years after the artist announced his retirement with the album "Ultra." The new album has already topped charts on various platforms, with the song "Dolce Camara" gaining significant popularity.

The album's track "6G" samples Francis Cabrel's "La Corrida," and its beatmaker Capotrck explained why he chose to use it. He stated, "I wanted to create something timeless, and Cabrel's song has that quality. It's a classic that transcends generations."

Booba vs. Mbappé: The Feud Rekindled

In true Booba fashion, the album doesn't shy away from controversy. The rapper takes aim at footballer Kylian Mbappé in the song "Abidal," insinuating that the footballer is overrated. Booba continued his criticism on his X account, calling Mbappé "useless" and a "tool of the system."

This is not the first time Booba has targeted Mbappé. In 2021, he criticized the footballer for not singing along to his song on the bus after a match with the French national team. The rapper's latest attack on Mbappé has sparked debates among fans and critics alike, with many questioning the motive behind Booba's continuous criticism.

From Retirement to Resurgence

Booba's return to the music scene is particularly intriguing considering his 2021 statement that he would retire if he was no longer competitive. The release of "Ad Vitam Aeternam" suggests that the rapper still feels he has much to offer. Fans and critics are now eager to see how this latest chapter in Booba's career unfolds.

As the dust settles on this unexpected release, one thing is clear: Booba is back, and he's not holding anything back. His criticism of Kylian Mbappé in "Ad Vitam Aeternam" serves as a stark reminder of the rapper's unapologetic nature and his willingness to court controversy.

With "Ad Vitam Aeternam" topping charts and sparking conversations, Booba's return from retirement is proving to be as impactful as his initial reign in the French rap scene. The album's success and the renewed feud with Mbappé underscore Booba's continued relevance and influence in both music and pop culture.