Bonner Arnold Coliseum Marks 75th Year with Major Renovations

In its 75th year, Northeast Mississippi Community College has embarked on a significant upgrade of the Bonner Arnold Coliseum, a prominent sports venue in the region. The renovation project includes the installation of new permanent stadium-style seats, the introduction of a 'Wall of Fame', and a complete redesign of the Lady Tigers' dressing room. With these enhancements, the coliseum continues to uphold its reputation not only as a challenging venue for visiting teams, but also as a testament to the college's commitment to supporting and celebrating its sports teams.

Seating Upgrades and an Homage to Alumni

The most noticeable change in the coliseum is the stadium-style seating in the east and west grandstands. These new seats, padded and adorned in beige, proudly display the 'NE' logo. This upgrade replaces the old chairbacks, previously donated by the University of Mississippi. The newly installed seats offer not just an aesthetic uplift, but also improved comfort and seating experience for spectators.

Additionally, the college has introduced a 'Wall of Fame' as part of its 75th-anniversary celebration. This wall honors the alumni who have advanced to four-year levels, adding to the existing display of Northeast's All-Americans and head coaches. This tribute reflects the institution's pride in its alumni and the significant contributions they have made in the sporting world.

Redesigned Dressing Rooms and Future Plans

The Lady Tigers' dressing room has undergone a complete redesign. It now features modern lockers and neon signs, providing an upgraded and vibrant space for the team. Meanwhile, the Tigers' locker room is also slated for updates, further enhancing the facilities for the college's sports teams.

Looking ahead, the coliseum's renovation plans extend beyond the current basketball season, with the replacement of the hardwood of all three courts on the agenda. This plan underlines the college's ongoing commitment to maintaining high-quality facilities for its athletes and spectators alike.

A Legacy of Athletics and Community

Since its opening in 1952, the Bonner Arnold Coliseum has been a significant part of Northeast Mississippi Community College's legacy. Named after the college's first coach, Bonner Arnold, the coliseum has undergone several modernization efforts over the past two decades, costing millions of dollars. These enhancements have included the addition of coaches' offices, restrooms, a concession stand, scoreboards, and a hospitality suite. The coliseum not only hosts home games but is also a venue for MHSAA sanctioned tournaments, maintaining its status as a central hub for sports events in the region.