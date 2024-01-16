Bombas and Venus Williams Team Up for Performance Sock Collection

Bombas, a brand celebrated for its high-performance socks, has joined forces with tennis legend Venus Williams to release a fresh collection of sports socks. This collection features two styles of socks available in three colors, characterized by their retro-inspired aesthetic. Designed with a focus on sports, these socks come equipped with sweat-absorbing construction, planned cushioning, arch support, a blister tab, and a seamless toe. These features are intended to deliver comfort and shield against blisters in various sports activities.

Variety and Inspirational Message

The socks can be bought in different lengths, including ankle and crew, and are up for sale individually or in packs of three, six, or twelve. A standout feature of the collection is the inclusion of Venus Williams' signature motto, 'Wish You Well,' stitched into each sock. This serves as a symbol of self-confidence and resilience, reflecting the spirit of the tennis icon herself.

Social Impact

Keeping with Bombas' dedication to creating a social impact, the company has committed to donating a pair of socks for each item sold from this collection to organizations supporting underprivileged youth through sports. The beneficiaries include the Johnny Mac Tennis Project and Play Like a Girl. In a step further, Bombas will also grant 20 scholarships through these partnerships, reinforcing their mission to make a difference.

Purchase and Contribution

The product is available for purchase through e-commerce links. The associated media entity, Goodmorningamerica.com, may earn a commission from sales made via these links. Buyers will not only be treating themselves to a pair of Bombas' performance socks but also contributing to a cause that fosters youth development through sports.