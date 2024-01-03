en English
Crime

Bomb Threats Shake Multiple US State Capitols Amid Other Major News

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
State capitols in Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, and Montana were rocked by bomb threats, forcing evacuations and lockdowns. These threats, sent via mass email, targeted states’ offices and legislative offices. Despite the disruption, states like Kentucky and Mississippi continued their legislative sessions even as public safety officials conducted thorough searches. In the end, no explosives or suspicious items were discovered.

Bomb Threats: A Growing Concern

The threats, which caused significant disruption across several states, come in the wake of similar false reports of shootings at public officials’ homes. Federal officials have noted a surge in threats against public servants in recent years, sounding an alarm of escalating intimidation tactics against state institutions.

Other Major Events

In other news, volunteer divers in Florida have potentially discovered the remains of Sandra Lemire, a woman missing since 2012, inside a submerged minivan near Walt Disney World. Puerto Rico’s election officials have ordered the governor’s office to halt the use of a promotional slogan deemed too close to election campaigning.

Meanwhile, in Kansas, prosecutors are dropping three felony charges against Jackson Mahomes, the brother of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, due to the alleged victim’s lack of cooperation, although a misdemeanor charge remains. Toronto Blue Jays General Manager Ross Atkins expressed his disappointment over Shohei Ohtani’s signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers instead of the Blue Jays.

Travel and Entertainment News

Travel enthusiasts are being encouraged to consider wintry destinations for unique experiences like exploring ice caves and witnessing the Northern Lights, despite challenging cold and dark conditions. On the entertainment front, the public domain release of the earliest version of Mickey Mouse has spurred plans for horror films featuring the iconic character.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Parole and Personal Reflections

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, convicted for conspiring to murder her abusive mother, has been paroled and is reflecting on her time in prison and her relationship with her mother. ESPN has issued an apology for inadvertently broadcasting a clip of a woman flashing her breast during the Sugar Bowl. In celebrity news, ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have announced their divorce after four years of marriage.

Crime Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

