en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bolton Wanderers’ High Ticket Prices Evoke Discontent Among Fans

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
Bolton Wanderers’ High Ticket Prices Evoke Discontent Among Fans

In a move that has sparked discontent among their fan base, Bolton Wanderers have set a high ticket price for their upcoming away game against Leyton Orient. A total of 1,208 seated tickets will be up for grabs for season ticket holders starting January 4, for the match that is slated to take place on January 20 at the Gaughan Group Stadium. The adult ticket price is set at £29, a significant hike from the discounted rates that were offered during the Family Day on December 23 when Wanderers played host to Leyton Orient.

Rising Ticket Prices: A Point of Contention

On Family Day, adult tickets were priced at a mere £10 and concessions at £5, leading to an impressive attendance of 21,482. The Wanderers emerged victorious in that game with a 3-2 win, despite a strong comeback from Leyton Orient in the second half. The recent price hike has, however, become a point of contention among fans. This is especially so since Leyton Orient had the privilege of benefiting from reduced prices at Bolton’s stadium during their previous encounter.

A Strategy Backed by the Club

Bolton Wanderers have implemented an increase in their regular matchday ticket prices this season. This decision came after fruitful consultations with the Supporters’ Trust. Even though efforts have been made to keep season ticket prices low, individual matchday tickets have become more costly. Prices for adults now range from £26 to £34, depending on the game’s grade.

Justifying the Price Increase

The club’s CEO, Neil Hart, has defended the rise in matchday ticket prices. He attributes the increase to high season ticket sales and the need to align with the top clubs in the division. In the 2023/24 campaign, Bolton Wanderers sold more season tickets than any other season since 2008/09, with a total of 16,424 season ticket holders. This is a marked increase from the previous year when the club sold 556 half-season tickets.

0
Business Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
17 seconds ago
Paf and Gotland Alandia Cruises Join Forces for M/S Birka Gotland
In a recent development, Paf, a reputable igaming provider, has joined forces with Gotland Alandia Cruises to heighten the entertainment quotient on the M/S Birka Gotland cruise ship. The vessel, which is set to sail in March 2024, is a cooperative venture between Viking Line and Gotlandsbolaget. The collaboration aims to revitalize Swedish cruise offerings
Paf and Gotland Alandia Cruises Join Forces for M/S Birka Gotland
US Financial Markets Face Downturn Amid Fresh Jobs Data and Fed Anticipation
2 mins ago
US Financial Markets Face Downturn Amid Fresh Jobs Data and Fed Anticipation
LEG Immobilien SE to Release Financial Statements: A Commitment to Transparency
3 mins ago
LEG Immobilien SE to Release Financial Statements: A Commitment to Transparency
Self-Care in Business: A Necessity, Not a Luxury
47 seconds ago
Self-Care in Business: A Necessity, Not a Luxury
Oliver Wyman Set to Acquire SeaTec Consulting, Bolsters Aviation Expertise
1 min ago
Oliver Wyman Set to Acquire SeaTec Consulting, Bolsters Aviation Expertise
Toyota Motor North America Reports Significant Increase in U.S. Vehicle Sales for 2023
1 min ago
Toyota Motor North America Reports Significant Increase in U.S. Vehicle Sales for 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Semaglutide: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Obesity, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease
29 seconds
Semaglutide: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Obesity, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease
Plastic Surgeon Faces Lawsuit for Alleged Malpractice While Intoxicated
35 seconds
Plastic Surgeon Faces Lawsuit for Alleged Malpractice While Intoxicated
Self-Care in Business: A Necessity, Not a Luxury
47 seconds
Self-Care in Business: A Necessity, Not a Luxury
Generative AI and Health IT to Dominate Healthcare Private Equity Investments in 2024, Predicts Bain & Co.
2 mins
Generative AI and Health IT to Dominate Healthcare Private Equity Investments in 2024, Predicts Bain & Co.
University of Liverpool Develops Synthetic Antibiotic Potent Against Superbugs
2 mins
University of Liverpool Develops Synthetic Antibiotic Potent Against Superbugs
Unveiling the Intricacies of Sleep: Personal Struggles, Scientific Insights, and Industry Trends
2 mins
Unveiling the Intricacies of Sleep: Personal Struggles, Scientific Insights, and Industry Trends
Potential Biomarkers for Prolonged Disorders of Consciousness: New Study Sheds Light
2 mins
Potential Biomarkers for Prolonged Disorders of Consciousness: New Study Sheds Light
Los Angeles Cancer Network Expands Reach with New Clinic in Orange County
2 mins
Los Angeles Cancer Network Expands Reach with New Clinic in Orange County
Gene Chizik Steps Down as UNC's Defensive Coordinator
3 mins
Gene Chizik Steps Down as UNC's Defensive Coordinator
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
58 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app