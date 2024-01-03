Bolton Wanderers’ High Ticket Prices Evoke Discontent Among Fans

In a move that has sparked discontent among their fan base, Bolton Wanderers have set a high ticket price for their upcoming away game against Leyton Orient. A total of 1,208 seated tickets will be up for grabs for season ticket holders starting January 4, for the match that is slated to take place on January 20 at the Gaughan Group Stadium. The adult ticket price is set at £29, a significant hike from the discounted rates that were offered during the Family Day on December 23 when Wanderers played host to Leyton Orient.

Rising Ticket Prices: A Point of Contention

On Family Day, adult tickets were priced at a mere £10 and concessions at £5, leading to an impressive attendance of 21,482. The Wanderers emerged victorious in that game with a 3-2 win, despite a strong comeback from Leyton Orient in the second half. The recent price hike has, however, become a point of contention among fans. This is especially so since Leyton Orient had the privilege of benefiting from reduced prices at Bolton’s stadium during their previous encounter.

A Strategy Backed by the Club

Bolton Wanderers have implemented an increase in their regular matchday ticket prices this season. This decision came after fruitful consultations with the Supporters’ Trust. Even though efforts have been made to keep season ticket prices low, individual matchday tickets have become more costly. Prices for adults now range from £26 to £34, depending on the game’s grade.

Justifying the Price Increase

The club’s CEO, Neil Hart, has defended the rise in matchday ticket prices. He attributes the increase to high season ticket sales and the need to align with the top clubs in the division. In the 2023/24 campaign, Bolton Wanderers sold more season tickets than any other season since 2008/09, with a total of 16,424 season ticket holders. This is a marked increase from the previous year when the club sold 556 half-season tickets.