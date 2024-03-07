Bolton and Blackburn Rugby Clubs Unite for Girls' Touch Rugby Session

Breaking barriers and fostering inclusivity, Bolton Rugby Club is set to host their Blackburn counterparts this weekend for an innovative girls' touch rugby session. Aimed at introducing Muslim girls to the sport, this initiative is part of the Rugby Football Union's (RFU) Rugby United programme and leverages the collaboration with the One Voice programme in Blackburn. With an invitation extended to Blackburn Rugby Club's girls for a session at Bolton's Avenue Street base, the event promises to be a milestone in making rugby accessible to all.

Creating Opportunities in Rugby

In an effort to make rugby a sport for everyone, the session scheduled for this Sunday at 1pm, is not just a game but a significant step towards inclusivity. Blackburn, lacking a girls' section, found a partner in Bolton's Amazons girls teams to introduce these young enthusiasts to outdoor touch rugby. This collaboration highlights the growing interest in girls' rugby and both clubs' commitment to providing opportunities for participation, addressing the lack of opportunity and perceived barriers that have historically kept certain communities at arm's length from the sport.

Rugby United: Breaking Down Barriers

The Rugby United programme by RFU aims to tackle the challenges faced by individuals and communities that feel excluded from rugby. Citing benefits such as improved physical and mental health, social connections, and the embodiment of core values and life skills, the initiative seeks to reach out to those who have been missing out. Through activities like the upcoming touch rugby session, Rugby United is making a concerted effort to change perceptions and demonstrate that rugby is indeed a sport for everyone, regardless of background or previous experience.

Get Involved: An Open Invitation

For those interested in the broader implications of this event or looking to get involved in girls' rugby, further information is available via email at girlsboltonrugby.co.uk. This session is not just a sportive activity but a call to action for communities to come together, break down barriers, and celebrate diversity through the universal language of sports. The RFU's Rugby United and the collaborating clubs invite everyone to be part of this transformative journey, fostering a more inclusive and united rugby community.

As this weekend approaches, the session stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of sport in uniting diverse communities. By extending the rugby field to all, Bolton and Blackburn Rugby Clubs are not just teaching the rules of a game but are also imparting life lessons on teamwork, respect, and the importance of embracing diversity. This initiative could very well serve as a model for sports clubs nationwide, proving that when it comes to sports, inclusivity is the winning strategy.