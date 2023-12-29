en English
Bollywood Stars and International Artists Ring in New Year Amid Other Festivities

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:27 pm EST
Bollywood Stars and International Artists Ring in New Year Amid Other Festivities

In a flurry of festive cheer and travel plans, Bollywood’s brightest stars, including Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, and Karisma Kapoor, are readying to usher in the New Year at various glamorous destinations. Joining the celebrity cavalcade are Agastya Nanda and Uorfi Javed, all set to bid farewell to 2023 and greet 2024 with exuberance and style.

Global Festivities and Bollywood Gala

As the world prepares to celebrate, international artists like Cardi B and Maroon 5 are slated to dazzle audiences at a slew of New Year’s Eve specials. Broadcast networks worldwide are gearing up to host grand year-end events, with a glittering line-up of performances and guest appearances. ABC’s special, for instance, will showcase the talents of Cardi B, Post Malone, and Megan Thee Stallion, while CNN has roped in Enrique Iglesias, the Jonas Brothers, and Maroon 5 for their gala.

Closer to home, SK Productions has planned a luxurious New Year’s Eve Bollywood Gala at Ashton Place Banquets. The night promises a Vegas-style buffet, a premium open bar, and live performances by Bollywood stars, setting the stage for a memorable start to 2024.

Celebratory Moments and Family Festivities

Amid the New Year preparations, Bollywood has been abuzz with other celebrations. Salman Khan commemorated his birthday with family, while Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with Sshura Khan in a grand ceremony attended by notable figures such as Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, and Salim Khan. Meanwhile, Raha Kapoor made a memorable entrance at the Kapoor family’s Christmas party, her festive spirit evident in shared social media snaps.

A Mixed Bag of Events

Beyond the realm of entertainment, the news spectrum has seen a range of events. Sports enthusiasts were treated to the first day of the India vs South Africa 1st Test cricket match, while aviation geeks got a sneak peek into India’s first wide-body plane, the AirIndia A350. However, amidst the joyous celebrations, a somber note was struck with the tragic news of the Prague University shooting, where mourners were seen laying candles in remembrance of the 14 lives lost.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

