en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup

There’s a vibrant array of updates from across various spheres, ranging from lifestyle to international news, sports, and health. A fun incident caught on camera involved Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna, who experienced a cycling mishap during their vacation in the Maldives. In a more serious turn of events, Israel has overturned a contentious law, marking a significant shift in its judiciary. The sports arena sees Jonathan Trott continuing his tenure as Afghanistan’s head cricket coach, while Australian cricketer David Warner makes an emotional appeal after losing a cherished possession. Additionally, there are reports of a potential change in ownership for the popular patisserie chain, Theobroma.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s Cycling Mishap

In a light-hearted update, actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna took a cycling expedition while vacationing in the Maldives. The adventure took a humorous twist when Twinkle accidentally collided with a pole, a moment that was captured on video and shared on social media. The couple’s vacation experiences, filled with joy, exploration, and relaxation, serve as an inspiration to embrace adventure and the simple pleasures of life.

Israel Strikes Down Contentious Law

On the international front, Israel has taken a significant step by striking down a law that was part of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s controversial judicial overhaul. This move marks a crucial shift in the country’s legal landscape and is likely to have far-reaching implications.

Sports Updates: Cricket News

In the world of sports, Jonathan Trott’s contract as Afghanistan’s head cricket coach has been extended, marking a positive development for the team. In a contrasting incident, Australian cricketer David Warner is in distress after his backpack, which contained his Australia Test cap, went missing. Warner has made an emotional plea for its return, underscoring the sentimental value attached to this symbol of his cricketing achievements.

Business Updates: Theobroma Ownership Change?

In business news, there are indications of a potential ownership change for the patisserie chain, Theobroma. Known for its delectable pastries and confectionery, the brand might soon see a shift in its administrative landscape.

Health Tips: Clove Water for Winter Woes

Lastly, in health updates, Nutritionist Pooja Palriwala has recommended clove water as a natural remedy for coughs and sore throats during the winter season. The antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties of cloves, alongside their ability to improve digestion and provide pain relief, make this a beneficial health tip for the season.

0
India Israel Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink

By Aqsa Younas Rana

GST Tornado Sweeps Indian Corporations: Eicher Motors in the Eye of the Storm

By Rafia Tasleem

India in 2024: Political, Financial, and Technological Frontiers

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unrest in Manipur: New Outbreak of Violence Injures Seven Security Personnel

By Rafia Tasleem

School Assembly News: A Glimpse into Current Events for January 2nd ...
@Education · 30 mins
School Assembly News: A Glimpse into Current Events for January 2nd ...
heart comment 0
School Assembly News: A Glimpse into Current Events for January 2nd

By Dil Bar Irshad

School Assembly News: A Glimpse into Current Events for January 2nd
Indian Construction Worker Dies in Singapore; Unrest Brews in India’s Transport Sector

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Construction Worker Dies in Singapore; Unrest Brews in India's Transport Sector
Tamil Nadu BJP Unveils Strategic Roadmap Ahead of 2024 Elections

By Rafia Tasleem

Tamil Nadu BJP Unveils Strategic Roadmap Ahead of 2024 Elections
Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Madhav Nene Visit Siddhivinayak Temple

By BNN Correspondents

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Madhav Nene Visit Siddhivinayak Temple
Latest Headlines
World News
Tech Innovations in Personal Health: From BackHug to Reform RX
1 min
Tech Innovations in Personal Health: From BackHug to Reform RX
Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions
3 mins
Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year's Day Polar Plunge
5 mins
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year's Day Polar Plunge
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
16 mins
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
16 mins
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
25 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
28 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
29 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
29 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
49 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app