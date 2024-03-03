Boehm and Koch Gear Up for GT4 Championship with CrowdStrike and AWS Support

CONCORD, NC (March 5, 2024) - As the new racing season approaches, Random Vandals Racing announces a strategic alliance, reinforcing their roster with the return of Kevin Boehm and Kenton Koch for the 2024 Pirelli GT4 America Championship. Supported by tech giants CrowdStrike and AWS, the team sets its sights on surpassing last year's achievements and clinching the championship title.

Strategic Partnerships and Team Dynamics

Random Vandals Racing, a competitive force in professional motorsports, is enhancing its campaign through a two-car program, aiming for superior performance and strategic advantages. "We are thrilled to welcome Kevin back to the team. Combining Kevin's talents with Kenton's skilled experience will strengthen the competitiveness of Random Vandals Racing as we aim for the championship," expressed Paul Sparta, Team Principal. CrowdStrike and AWS's continued partnership with Boehm not only brings technical and innovative support but also a commitment to excellence.

Boehm and Koch: A Winning Combination

Kevin Boehm, a two-time touring car champion and accomplished engineer, along with Kenton Koch, a seasoned racer, bring a wealth of experience and determination to the team. "Building on the momentum of last year's hard-earned third place finish, I'm excited to reunite with the incredible team at Random Vandals Racing with the support from my long term partners CrowdStrike and AWS for the 2024 season," Boehm stated, highlighting the team's aspirations for the championship. Koch's enthusiasm mirrors Boehm's, underscoring the team's well-preparedness and championship ambitions.

Looking Ahead: The Season Opener and Beyond

As the team gears up for the season opener at Sonoma Raceway on April 2 - 4, expectations are high. The addition of Kris Wilson to the roster in the Pirelli GT4 America Am class alongside Paul Sparta further solidifies the team's comprehensive strategy for success. Beyond the racetrack, Boehm will continue his role as an ambassador for CrowdStrike/AWS, bringing fans closer to the thrilling world of sports car racing. With a focus on innovation, technical prowess, and strategic racing, Random Vandals Racing is poised for a season of remarkable achievements.

As the 2024 Pirelli GT4 America Championship unfolds, the collaboration between Boehm, Koch, Random Vandals Racing, and their esteemed partners promises an electrifying journey. The pursuit of excellence and innovation on and off the track underscores the team's commitment to not just compete, but to redefine the standards of professional racing.