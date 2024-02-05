Bobby Witt Jr.'s Record-Setting Contract Extension with Kansas City Royals

In a groundbreaking move, the Kansas City Royals have secured their promising young star, Bobby Witt Jr., with an impressive 11-year, $288.8 million contract extension. This makes it the second-largest guarantee for a pre-arbitration player and the largest contract in franchise history. The deal spans potentially 14 years, with a total value of $377.7 million, setting a new bar for young talent in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Witt's Rise to the Top

The 23-year-old shortstop's meteoric rise in the sport has been nothing short of extraordinary. Witt, son of former major league pitcher Bobby Witt, has shown immense potential with a .308/.348/.559 slash line, 20 home runs, 17 doubles, and 25 stolen bases. He's also improved his defensive skills significantly, ranking in the top 10 in outs above average. In 2023, he had a breakout season, finishing seventh in the American League MVP voting.

Implications for the Royals

Securing Witt for the long haul is a strategic move by the Royals, who are currently facing a franchise record for losses. This extension comes at a crucial time as the team is also pushing for a new downtown Kansas City stadium project, which requires taxpayer funding. By locking up Witt as a franchise pillar, the Royals are strengthening their roster while also aiming to reassure fans of their commitment to competitiveness.

Comparisons with Other MLB Contracts

The structure of Witt's contract draws parallels with that of other young stars in MLB. The deal includes opt-out options after the seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth years, as well as a club option after the 11th season. This similar structure can be found in Julio Rodríguez’s contract with the Mariners. The Royals' move signifies the growing trend in baseball of teams investing heavily in their young talent to ensure stability and future success.