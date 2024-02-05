Bobby Witt Jr. Pens Historic Contract with Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals have penned a historic long-term contract with Bobby Witt Jr., a rising star in the baseball universe. Witt, a 23-year-old shortstop, has seen a meteoric rise since being drafted in 2019. The new deal includes a team option that could extend through the 2037 season, amounting to more than $377 million if all options are exercised.

A Historic Deal

This contract, predicated on a three-year, $89 million team option, positions Witt's agreement as the 16th-largest in Major League Baseball. It stands second only to Fernando Tatis Jr.'s contract with the San Diego Padres for a player before arbitration. The initial signing bonus for Witt is fixed at an auspicious $7,777,777, with annual salaries escalating from $2 million in 2023 to a potential $35 million annually from 2031-2034, pending player options.

Beyond the Contract: A New Era for the Royals

But the contract's significance extends beyond personal compensation. It encompasses a substantial sales tax measure to fund a new downtown ballpark in Jackson County, Missouri. This initiative forms part of the Royals' broader effort to invigorate the team and upgrade its facilities, mirroring the Kansas City Chiefs' success in the NFL.

Witt: A Cornerstone for the Royals

The Royals view Witt as a linchpin of the franchise and crucial to their ambition of bringing championship baseball back to Kansas City. The pride expressed by the Royals in securing this historic contract with Witt is palpable, as they anticipate the promising future that this young star is likely to usher in.