Bob MacIntyre: Embarking on a New Journey in PGA Tour

Scottish golfer Bob MacIntyre is venturing into a new realm of his career, having relocated to Florida, USA, to refine his skills and compete in the PGA Tour. At the young age of 27, MacIntyre has selected Orlando as his new base, appreciating the prospect of year-round practice and a lifestyle that accommodates his family’s comfortable visits.

A New Chapter in Florida

Given exclusive access to the distinguished Isleworth Country Club, MacIntyre is committed to exploiting his PGA card to its fullest. His immediate goal is to retain his tour card by August, a testament to his determination and ambition. The golfer’s recent success at the Ryder Cup has significantly bolstered his confidence and self-perception, allowing him to view himself in the league of the world’s top golfers.

Unaltered Aggressive Approach

Despite changing his base, MacIntyre remains faithful to his aggressive playing style. His focus is firmly on winning tournaments without modifying his game. The Ryder Cup victory not only consolidated his status in professional golf but also inspired young golf enthusiasts in his hometown of Oban. MacIntyre, a true ambassador of the sport, visited his hometown with the trophy, igniting the aspirations of local youngsters.

Supporting Aspirations Back Home

MacIntyre is keen on fostering golf interest in Scotland and is exploring avenues to support the ambitions of young athletes. He is not just a golfer; he is a role model, a beacon of hope for many young Scottish athletes dreaming of making it big in golf. The golfer is all set to kick off the season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, eager to play new courses on the PGA Tour, whilst cherishing the memories of his favorite 12th hole at Glencruitten back in Scotland.