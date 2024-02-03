Boat Capsizes with 500L Diesel: Rescue Efforts and Safety Concerns at Port of Napier

An unfortunate incident unfolded on Friday near the Port of Napier when a 10.5-metre recreational boat hit a submerged log during the MegaFish event and started to sink. The vessel, which was carrying 500 litres of diesel, collided with the submerged log, a debris from Cyclone Gabrielle. Despite the unexpected occurrence, all four passengers on board were unhurt and the boat was subsequently towed to the port.

Boating Accident amid MegaFish Event

The MegaFish competition was in full swing when the incident occurred. More than 600 anglers participated in the event this year, which saw a record number of marlin caught and tagged. The largest marlin tipped the scale at 156kg, a remarkable catch considering anglers typically have to travel further distances for such fish. The incident happened at around 3.30pm, disrupting the otherwise successful event.

Response to the Incident

The Port of Napier pilot boat and a Coast Guard vessel were quick to respond to the accident. The partially sunk boat was later lifted out of the water by a 100-tonne crane. Measures were promptly enforced to handle any potential diesel spill, including the deployment of booms. The boat was subsequently moved to a sailing club at the owner's expense.

Maritime Safety Reminders Issued

Following the incident, Maritime New Zealand issued a safety reminder to boaties, emphasizing the importance of carrying the correct safety equipment and understanding the risks on the water. This advisory comes in anticipation of a busy Waitangi weekend with favourable weather conditions. The incident is a stark reminder of the risks associated with boating, particularly during the summer when water-related accidents tend to increase.