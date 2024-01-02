en English
Sports

Boardman Pool & Recreation District to Launch Inaugural Adult Cornhole League

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:10 pm EST
Boardman Pool & Recreation District to Launch Inaugural Adult Cornhole League

The Boardman Pool & Recreation District is set to debut its inaugural Adult Cornhole League. With the first round of games set to commence on January 10, 2024, at the Boardman Pool & Recreation Center, the league is now open for participant registration. The league offers a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to engage in friendly competition and socialization within a structured and organized environment.

Registration and Fees

Registration fees have been set at $40 for beginners and $45 for advanced players, with a slight increase to $50 and $55, respectively, for those residing out-of-district. The league has made it mandatory for all participants to register in pairs, forming two-person teams. This design promotes a spirit of teamwork and camaraderie among the players.

Initial Team Meeting

An initial team meeting is scheduled for January 8, 2024, at 5 p.m. at the Boardman Pool & Recreation Center, located at 311 NE Olson Road. The meeting serves as a platform for the participants to interact, understand the rules, and create a cohesive team dynamic before the start of the season.

Season Details

The season is slated to begin on January 10 and will stretch until February 9. The games are scheduled for every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. This schedule provides ample opportunities for participants to engage in the league games while accommodating their work or personal commitments.

Interested individuals can register online using the link provided by the Boardman Pool & Recreation District. In case of any queries, participants can reach out to the district via the provided phone number, 541-616-1050.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

