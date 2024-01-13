en English
Bo Dallas’s Role in Honoring Bray Wyatt’s Legacy as WWE Continues Support for Wyatt’s Family

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:16 pm EST
Bo Dallas, a professional wrestler believed to have been released by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2021, reportedly remains under contract with the organization. Despite rumors of his assumed character as Uncle Howdy, associated with Bray Wyatt on television throughout 2022-2023, and a yearlong absence from the small screen, a new report from PWInsider claims that Dallas is still a part of WWE. However, the organization and Dallas have yet to officially confirm this report, leaving fans in suspense about his four-year absence from the wrestling ring.

Remembering Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt’s untimely passing in August 2023 sent shockwaves through the wrestling world. As a larger-than-life figure in WWE, Wyatt’s impact on the industry and the lives of fans and colleagues was immeasurable. In response to his passing, WWE launched several initiatives to honor Wyatt’s legacy, including a tribute project that promises to shed light on his creative process and enduring influence.

Bo Dallas’s Role in the Tribute

The tribute project’s significance is heightened by the involvement of Wyatt’s real-life brother, Bo Dallas. His unique insights and anecdotes contribute to a more comprehensive portrayal of Wyatt as both a performer and a person. Jason Baker, the creator of Wyatt’s iconic Fiend mask, is also participating in the project, underscoring the profound impact of Wyatt’s character on the industry.

WWE’s Support for Wyatt’s Family

WWE has extended unwavering support to Wyatt’s family, with reports suggesting that all proceeds from Wyatt-associated merchandise sales go to his partner, JoJo Offerman, in a gesture of support from the company. This commitment to taking care of Wyatt’s family during a difficult time speaks to WWE’s recognition of Wyatt’s significance and the desire to honor his memory in a meaningful way.

As the wrestling community anticipates the completion and airing of the tribute project dedicated to Bray Wyatt, the anticipation is palpable. Fans are eager to celebrate and honor the life and contributions of a unique and influential figure. With WWE’s continued efforts to ensure that Wyatt’s legacy is remembered and cherished, the wrestling community can look forward to a fitting and poignant tribute that encapsulates the essence of Bray Wyatt’s enduring impact.

