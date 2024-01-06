BMW M3 Touring Performance: 4WD vs 2WD on Track Times

Unveiling the performance potential of the BMW M3 Touring, a recent test at Bedford Autodrome in the UK offers a gripping insight into the impact of shifting from 4WD to 2WD on track times. The vehicle under the lens was a G81 model in Individual Frozen Portimao Blue, sold exclusively as a Competition model boosted by an xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

A Tale of Two Modes

Running a 6.12-kilometer long GT layout track laced with 18 challenging turns, the M3 Touring clocked its first lap in 4WD Sport mode at 2 minutes and 38.53 seconds. Switching gears to 2WD mode, the second lap time read 2 minutes and 39.70 seconds—1.17 seconds slower. The times reveal a slim but decisive edge for the 4WD Sport mode over its 2WD counterpart.

Turn by Turn Analysis

The performance comparison grew more intriguing at the eighth turn, where the times stood almost neck-and-neck. The 13th turn, however, sprung a surprise—counterintuitively, the vehicle sped past 0.11 seconds quicker in 2WD mode. Nonetheless, the final sector of the circuit, particularly in cornering, showcased the superiority of the 4WD Sport mode. This suggests that the performance disparity could widen under wet conditions where the 4WD system’s grip advantage would come to the fore.

Looking Ahead: The M3 CS Touring

While the M3 Touring’s performance under different drive modes continues to draw interest, there’s already speculation brewing about an even faster M3 CS Touring. This upcoming model is rumored to feature xDrive, greater power, and reduced weight, mirroring the M3 CS Sedan. The anticipation is further stoked by talks of updated headlights for the facelifted M3 and M4 models, hinting at a thrilling future for speed enthusiasts.

