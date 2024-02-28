BMW Legend Bill Auberlen Teams Up with Samantha Tan for 2024 SRO GT World Challenge

Renowned BMW racing driver Bill Auberlen is set to make waves in the racing world as he joins forces with Samantha Tan to compete in the highly anticipated SRO GT World Challenge America Championship in 2024. Racing for ST Racing, this partnership signifies a new chapter in Auberlen's prestigious career, aligning with his recent multi-year contract extension with BMW through the 2026 season. Auberlen, a figure synonymous with success in the racing arena, along with Tan, aims to dominate the PRO Class driving the formidable BMW M4 GT3.

Strategic Partnerships and Promising Talents

As part of this dynamic team, Varun Choksey, a rising star from Atlanta, will co-drive the ST Racing No. 28 BMW M4 GT3, bringing fresh talent and ambition to the forefront. Auberlen's role extends beyond racing; he is committed to mentoring Choksey, guiding him through the ranks within the BMW racing community. This initiative not only showcases BMW's dedication to nurturing young talent but also highlights Auberlen's enthusiasm for contributing to the sport's future. Furthermore, BMW of North America's continued partnership with Samantha Tan, now appointed as the BMW M Motorsport Global Ambassador for 2024, reinforces the brand's commitment to excellence and diversity in motorsports.

A Legacy of Excellence

Bill Auberlen's career with BMW spans an impressive three decades, marked by over 350 races, 91 wins, and 4 championships. His journey from motocross to car racing in the IMSA championship illustrates a relentless pursuit of excellence, culminating in becoming the all-time win list leader in the IMSA series. Auberlen's experience includes stints with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and participation in iconic races like the 24 Hours of Le Mans, showcasing his versatility and skill across various racing disciplines. His new contract with BMW not only celebrates past achievements but also sets the stage for future triumphs, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of BMW of North America in 2025.

Looking Ahead: The 2024 SRO GT World Challenge America

The 2024 SRO GT World Challenge America Championship promises intense competition and thrilling races across prestigious circuits in the US, starting at Sonoma Raceway. Auberlen, Tan, and Choksey's participation underlines ST Racing's ambition and BMW's dedication to maintaining its legacy in motorsports. This team's blend of experience, talent, and ambition sets a high bar for the competition, making the upcoming championship a must-watch for racing enthusiasts.

The collaboration between Bill Auberlen and Samantha Tan, underpinned by BMW's strategic vision and commitment to nurturing talent like Varun Choksey, showcases the brand's holistic approach to racing. As the championship draws near, the racing community eagerly anticipates the performance of this formidable team, setting the stage for a season filled with high-speed action, strategic prowess, and possibly, historical achievements.