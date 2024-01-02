BMMC Unveils Modern Employee Recreation Center in Kinjor

The Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) has ushered in the new year with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art employee recreation center in Kinjor, Darblo Clan, Gola Konneh District, Grand Cape Mount County. The facility, unveiled at the dawn of 2024, promises to provide a space for leisure, fitness, and camaraderie among the workers.

A Haven for Recreation and Unity

The modern complex includes a fully equipped gymnasium, a table tennis center, and basketball courts, marking a significant upgrade in the recreational facilities available to the mining corporation’s workforce. Beyond the realm of sports, the center also houses a spacious hall and dedicated offices for the workers’ union leadership, emphasizing the company’s focus on fostering a harmonious and unified workforce.

Center’s Inauguration and Significance

The official dedication on January 1st was marked by an address by BMMC’s Operations Manager, Engin Turhan. In his speech, Turhan underscored the importance of the center as a space for employees to create lasting memories. He commended the workforce’s unwavering dedication to the mine’s operations and expressed his anticipation for the positive impact the center would have on the company’s culture.

Appreciation and Future Expectations

Employees responded positively to the new addition, expressing their appreciation for the company’s initiative. They affirmed their belief that the modern facility would indeed fulfill its intended purpose of serving the workers, promoting both their physical health and their collective spirit. As the new year unfolds, the recreation center is set to become a cornerstone of employee life at BMMC, providing a much-needed space for relaxation, exercise, and unity in a demanding industry.