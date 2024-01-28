BMF Championship Showdown: Gaethje vs Holloway at UFC 300

The much-anticipated 'BMF' championship—a unique, unofficial title within the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)—will be contended at UFC 300 on April 13, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will mark the first defense of the BMF title, with current holder Justin Gaethje set to face former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

The BMF Championship: A Brief History

The BMF acronym stands for 'baddest motherf*****,' a title that transcends divisions and was first introduced in 2019 at UFC 244. The inception of the title came after Nate Diaz, riding the high of a victory over Anthony Pettis, challenged Jorge Masvidal for the unofficial title of the 'baddest' fighter in the promotion. That call to arms culminated in a title fight where Masvidal emerged victorious, securing the inaugural BMF belt.

From Masvidal to Gaethje: The BMF Legacy

Following Masvidal's retirement, the BMF belt found its way back into the spotlight at UFC 291 in July 2023. This time, it was Justin Gaethje who stepped into the octagon, defeating Dustin Poirier to become the new holder of the BMF championship. Gaethje, despite his 0-2 record in UFC title fights, scored a memorable head-kick knockout win over Poirier to claim the BMF title. The upcoming fight with Holloway at UFC 300 provides Gaethje a prime opportunity to assert his position as a notable contender.

The BMF Championship: More Than Just a Belt

The BMF championship, despite not being an official UFC divisional title, has carved a niche for itself as a fan-favorite spectacle. The title's future within the UFC beyond UFC 300, however, remains uncertain. While the championship symbolizes the raw, unfiltered ethos of the fight game, it also underscores the personal narratives and individual ambitions of the fighters who compete for it. As Gaethje prepares to defend his title against Holloway, audiences worldwide eagerly await another page in the evolving story of the BMF championship.