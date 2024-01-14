BLV Tennis: Australia’s Fastest Growing Blind Sport

Blind and Low Vision (BLV) tennis, now recognized as the fastest growing blind sport in Australia, is making waves with young enthusiasts like 13-year-old Kala Petronijevic. Kala, who is blind in her right eye and has minimal vision in her left, found her inspiration in Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic and has since embraced the game with fervor.

Special Features of BLV Tennis

BLV tennis uses a specially designed rattling ball, a modification made to accommodate players with vision impairments. This feature has not only allowed players like Kala to participate but has also become an important factor in the sport’s growing popularity. From its humble origins, BLV tennis now takes pride in having more than 20 clubs across Australia, with ambitious plans for further expansion.

Australia’s Growing Recognition for BLV Tennis

In 2022, Australia held its first national championship for BLV tennis and has since developed a tour circuit with state tournaments. In a significant move, the Australian Open has introduced exhibition matches for BLV tennis players. This initiative has not only enhanced visibility for the sport but has also opened new avenues and opportunities for players.

Role of Blind Sports Australia

Blind Sports Australia has been instrumental in promoting BLV tennis. They have highlighted its accessibility and the social interaction it fosters, making it an appealing sport for those living with visual impairments. The organization’s efforts have played a key role in the sport’s current growth trajectory.

International Success and Future Prospects

Australian player Grace Hobbs has shone on the international stage, securing gold in both singles and doubles at the International Blind Sport Federation World Games in Birmingham. The success of Australian players internationally, along with increased representation at events like the Australian Open, is expected to boost awareness and attract more people to the sport. The growth of BLV tennis stands as a testament to the opportunities it provides for social interaction, competition, and the pursuit of sports, irrespective of disability.