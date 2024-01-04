Bluefield Beavers Triumph Over Shady Spring Tigers in New River CTC Invitational

In a high-stakes match at the New River CTC Invitational, the Shady Spring Tigers met a formidable opponent in the Bluefield Beavers, resulting in a disappointing 47-34 defeat for the Tigers. From the onset, the Tigers seemed to grapple with their form, falling behind by a staggering 14 points in the first half, a result of a poor shooting performance and a series of turnovers.

Bluefield’s Formidable Defense

The Beavers’ defense was nothing short of extraordinary, managing to force the Tigers into making 17 turnovers, with Desiray Jackson and Cara Brown making significant contributions through their strategic steals. The Tigers’ offensive struggles were glaring, scoring only three field goals out of 19 attempts in the first half.

A Glimmer of Hope in the Third Quarter

Despite the early setbacks, the third quarter saw a more spirited performance from the Tigers, who managed to reduce their deficit to eight points. However, the Beavers remained steadfast, maintaining their lead and ultimately securing their third win of the season.

Standout Performances

Despite their team’s loss, the Tigers’ Kendra Pizzino put up an impressive performance, scoring a game-high of 18 points with five 3-pointers. On the opposing side, Arionna Dowell led the Beavers with a solid 15 points. Looking ahead, the Shady Spring Tigers and the Bluefield Beavers are set to face Princeton and Wyoming East, respectively, in their upcoming tournament games.