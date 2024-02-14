Blue Jays Kick Off 2024 Spring Training: Exclusive Sportsnet Coverage, Roster Competitions, and Broadcast Changes

The sound of baseballs meeting mitts, the crack of bats, and the enthusiastic chatter of players echo through the air in Dunedin, Florida. The Toronto Blue Jays have commenced their Spring Training for the 2024 season. This year, Sportsnet offers exclusive coverage, broadcasting 26 games on TV and Sportsnet+, encompassing all 15 home games.

Advertisment

A Fresh Start

The team, primarily composed of veterans, is eager to erase memories of their recent post-season exits. Having been eliminated in the wild-card round in three of the last four years, the Blue Jays aim to reestablish their dominance in the forthcoming season.

"We've got a lot to prove," says Alek Manoah, the returning starting pitcher. "We've been knocking on the door, and it's time we break through."

Advertisment

Competitions on the Horizon

While the roster appears mostly set, intense competitions are brewing among top prospects for various positions, including catchers, first base, second base, shortstop, third base, outfield, designated hitter, and utility players.

One of the most anticipated contests is that of the first baseman. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who recently set an arbitration record, is expected to face stiff competition from young prospects eager to make their mark.

Advertisment

Changes in the Broadcast Booth

The 2024 season brings changes not only on the field but also in the broadcast booth. Fans will notice an expanded role for bench coach Don Mattingly and a new radio voice for the Blue Jays.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to contribute more," Mattingly shares. "We've got a fantastic team, and I'm looking forward to helping guide them to success."

Advertisment

The Road Ahead

With the first official workout already underway at the Player Development Complex, the Grapefruit League opener against the Philadelphia Phillies is scheduled for February 24. The regular season will commence on March 28 at Tampa Bay.

As the Blue Jays embark on this new journey, fans across Canada and beyond are eager to witness their favorite team's performance. Will the 2024 season mark the return of the Blue Jays to their former glory? Only time will tell.

Key Takeaways: