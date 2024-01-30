Bloomington Ice Center Invites Youth to 'Try Hockey For Free Day'

The Bloomington Ice Center is opening its doors wide to invite youths aged 4 to 10 to try their hand at a sport that is as exciting as it is challenging - hockey. In a joint venture with over 800 ice rinks nationwide, the center is set to host a 'Try Hockey For Free Day' on Saturday, February 24, from 4:20 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A Chance to Glide on Ice

For those who have never experienced the thrill of gliding on ice or the adrenaline rush that comes with playing hockey, this event is a golden opportunity. The best part? No previous skating or hockey experience is required. The center understands the potential barriers to entry into the sport and has thus arranged for a limited amount of equipment to be available for attendees to borrow.

Registration - The First Step to Adventure

Interested parties are advised to pre-register for the event, which can be done swiftly and conveniently at tryhockeyforfree.com/event_detail/2393. This pre-registration step is crucial to ensuring a well-organized and smoothly run event, providing a positive first experience for all new potential hockey enthusiasts.

Encouraging Participation

Brian Ludy, the assistant manager and hockey director at the Bloomington Ice Center, is a strong advocate for the event. He eagerly anticipates seeing fresh faces at the rink and believes that this initiative is an excellent way to introduce the sport to the young people of Bloomington. For further details, hockey hopefuls can visit the center's website at bloomingtonicecenter.org or direct their queries to 309-434-2878.