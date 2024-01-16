Bloomer/Colfax Raptor Wrestling Team: A Tale of Triumphs and Defeats

The Bloomer/Colfax Raptor wrestling team had a rollercoaster ride in their recent competitions, showcasing both victories and defeats. At the Cloverbelt triangular meet held at Colfax High School on January 11, the team faced off against two opponents. Their performance was a mixed bag, with a loss against Abbotsford/Colby, recording a score of 48-24, but triumphing against Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek with a score of 33-12.

Advertisment

Triangular Meet Highlights

In the match against Abbotsford/Colby, the Raptors experienced a setback, conceding four pins and forfeiting an equal number of matches. However, they did not go down without a fight. James McElroy emerged victorious, pinning his opponent at 150 pounds. The team also gained an edge with three forfeit victories at various weights.

The outcome of the duel against Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek painted a different picture. The Raptors soared high, thanks to pivotal pins by Kolten Burgess, Drew Ryder, and Zeke Anderson. McElroy clinched a decision win, and the team benefited from two forfeits. Ayden Anderson, a senior, maintained a balanced performance with a record of 1-1 at 120 pounds during the triangular meet.

Advertisment

Preparation for Future Meets

Post the triangular meet, the team started gearing up for a multi-school Cloverbelt Conference meet at Thorp High School and the Shell Lake Invitational.

Ladysmith Invitational Results

At the Ladysmith Invitational, which occurred two days post the triangular meet, the Raptors found themselves at 14th position among 16 schools. Despite the team's overall placement, all eight Bloomer/Colfax wrestlers marked their presence by placing in their respective weight classes. Drew Ryder was the shining star, securing the highest individual finish for the team, placing second at 113 pounds. The team scored an aggregate of 162 points, with Shell Lake taking the top spot at the invitational with 374.5 points. Other notable individual performances included Dyllon Zwiefelhofer taking fourth at 157 pounds, Kolten Burgess placing seventh at 190 pounds, and Kendra Hamman earning third place in the junior varsity competition at the same weight.