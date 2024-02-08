Blight to Bright: Pickle x Pin Redefines Indoor Sports in Grand Rapids

From Blight to Bright: Grand Rapids' Pickle x Pin Set to Redefine Indoor Sports

In the heart of Grand Rapids, on the city's West Side, a transformation is underway. Zachary Verhulst and Blaine Westerlund, two local architects with a penchant for visionary projects, are breathing new life into a blighted building at 662 Leonard St. NW. Their venture, named Pickle x Pin, promises to redefine indoor sports in the region, offering year-round access to pickleball and golf, two activities that have surged in popularity in recent years.

A Vision Takes Shape

The 6,466-square-foot building, currently a blight on the landscape, will be transformed into a vibrant hub for sports enthusiasts. Pickle x Pin will feature three full-size indoor pickleball courts and four state-of-the-art golf simulators. A retail space will offer equipment and apparel, while a bar will serve alcohol, adding a social element to the sporting experience.

Unlike traditional sports venues, Pickle x Pin will not provide on-site food. Instead, it will encourage patrons to order from nearby establishments, fostering a sense of community and supporting local businesses. The facility will also include restrooms and showers, ensuring comfort and convenience for all visitors.

A Boost for the Community

The project has garnered support from the West Grand Neighborhood Organization, with executive director Annette Vandenberg recognizing its potential to enhance the Leonard Business Corridor. The site, currently owned by Corris Inc., is a stone's throw away from the new office of Pure Architects, recently purchased by Verhulst in the Shade Shop building.

The anticipated staff size for Pickle x Pin is three or four, with one or two present at any given time. The building's sale is pending, and the project is expected to create jobs and stimulate economic growth in the area.

Navigating Challenges

The Grand Rapids Planning Commission is set to review the project on February 22. Key issues on the agenda include alcohol sales and parking waivers. Despite these challenges, the team behind Pickle x Pin remains optimistic, confident that their innovative approach will resonate with the community and overcome any obstacles.

As the popularity of pickleball and golf simulators continues to soar, Pickle x Pin is poised to become a beacon of hope and progress in Grand Rapids. By turning a blighted building into a thriving sports facility, Verhulst and Westerlund are not just redefining indoor sports – they're rewriting the narrative of their city's West Side.

In a world where weather often dictates the rhythm of outdoor activities, Pickle x Pin promises a refreshing alternative: a space where the joy of sports can be savored, regardless of the elements outside. As the countdown to the project's review begins, all eyes are on this bold venture, a testament to the transformative power of visionary thinking and community spirit.