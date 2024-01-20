Blake Peters Leads Princeton to Victory against Columbia

Princeton's senior guard, Blake Peters, rose above his recent struggle with shooting percentage and led his team to a triumphant 70-62 victory against Columbia at Levien Gymnasium. Peters' season-high five 3-pointers were instrumental in preserving Princeton's unbeaten streak in Ivy League conference play. This victory, Princeton's seventh on the road, was a testament to the team's resilience and talent.

Peters and Pierce: The Dynamic Duo

Caden Pierce, alongside Peters, put up an impressive performance, achieving a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. While Peters and Pierce were the standout performers, the entire team played their part, with significant contributions from Matt Allocco and Xaivian Lee. Their combined effort helped Princeton extend their lead and ultimately secure the win, despite Columbia's spirited attempts to rally and tie the game.

Columbia's Struggle Continues

On the other side of the court, Columbia's Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa returned from injury to score 19 points. However, despite his efforts and those of his teammates, Columbia remains winless in the league. The game was a reminder of the challenges the team faces and the uphill battle they have ahead of them.

Princeton's March to the Championship

The victory further fuels Princeton's aspiration of returning to New York in March for the championship. Coach Mitch Henderson had special praise for Peters. He highlighted Peters' confidence and contribution to the team, even when his shots aren't falling. The display of resilience by Peters and his teammates in front of energized crowds has set a strong momentum for Princeton's march to the championship.