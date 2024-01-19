Blades Miss Two Signings, Set Sights on Atletico Madrid's Ivo Grbic

As the noon deadline on Friday came and went, the Blades were left with two unfinished signings, preventing the new players from taking part in the imminent match against the Hammers. However, the team's focus was unwavering, with eyes firmly set on Atletico Madrid's backup goalkeeper, Ivo Grbic.

Targeting Ivo Grbic

The Croatian international goalkeeper, currently in the shadow of Jan Oblak at Atletico Madrid, is the primary target for the Blades' managerial team. With his contract set to terminate in the summer, Grbic could be a potential asset for the Blades for a fee of around £2 million. Despite the missed deadline, the Blades are determined to finalize the deal next week.

Team Adjustments

As part of their strategy, the Blades are considering the return of Luke Thomas to Leicester City, thereby freeing up a loan slot. In a surprising turn of events, Erol Bulut, the Cardiff City manager, initiated rumors about the Blades' interest in Ryan Kent, which was promptly refuted by Wilder.

A Promising Squad

Despite the setbacks, the Blades have secured Ben Brereton Diaz on loan from Villarreal. The loanee is set to make his Premier League debut for the team after a stint in the FA Cup. Wilder exuded optimism about bolstering the squad before the transfer window shuts down, with new contract agreements on the horizon for young players Daniel Jebbison and Oliver Arblaster. Wilder also reaffirmed Anel Ahmedhodzic's commitment to the team amidst interest from Napoli and updated on Tom Davies' progress towards recovery from injury.