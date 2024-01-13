Blacktail Mountain Ski Area Announces Opening Amid Challenging Conditions

After a rocky start to the season, Blacktail Mountain Ski Area finally announced its opening for the 2023/24 season. Located above Lakeside, the ski area will open its doors to skiers and snowboarders on Sunday, January 14. However, the area will only offer limited terrain due to the challenges posed by a low snowpack.

Delayed Start and Limited Terrain

The opening comes as a relief for many, as the ski area has faced persistent delays because of unfavorable snow conditions. Initially, only the Olympic chair and the Thunderhead chair to midway will be operational, and more areas will open as conditions allow. Visitors should be aware of early season conditions, including thin coverage and visible obstacles, and are advised to exercise caution and respect all rope lines and trail closures.

Operating Hours and Conditions

Blacktail Mountain Ski Area will be open on January 14 and January 15 (MLK Day) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. Forecasts indicate partly sunny skies and a high near minus 2 degrees. After the opening, the ski area will close on January 16 and resume operations from January 17 to January 21, then follow a Wednesday through Sunday schedule until Presidents Day on February 19.

Community Support and Online Services

Jessi Wood, the general manager, expressed gratitude to the community for their support during these hard times. To save time and money, the ski area is promoting the purchase of season passes and daily lift tickets online. Updates on operations, programs, and events can be found on their website.