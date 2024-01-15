en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Blacklist Rivalry’s Gabbi Asserts Strong Team Chemistry Amidst Recent Losses

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
Blacklist Rivalry’s Gabbi Asserts Strong Team Chemistry Amidst Recent Losses

Kim ‘Gabbi’ Santos, the offlaner for Blacklist Rivalry, confidently dismissed rumors of team chemistry issues after the squad’s impressive performance at the Asia Pacific Predator League. The team did not falter in a single match; instead, they clinched the coveted Predator Shield, a testament to their unyielding solidarity and remarkable prowess.

Overcoming Doubts and Setting Records

Rumors of team chemistry problems have swirled around Blacklist Rivalry for some time. However, their performance at the Predator League – a tournament where they did not drop a single match – proved the naysayers wrong. The team’s unity, resilience, and determination shone through each game, debunking the rumors and reinforcing their reputation as a formidable force in the esports scene.

Abed Yusop: The Captain’s Take

Team captain Abed Yusop echoed Gabbi’s sentiments. He emphasized the team’s commitment to continuous improvement, learning from each tournament, and peaking at the right time. His words underscore the team’s unwavering belief in their collective potential and ability to rise above setbacks.

Ready for New Challenges

The team’s next challenge is the DreamLeague Season 22: Southeast Asia closed qualifier. Blacklist Rivalry’s focus remains steadfastly on their unity and potential for growth, regardless of the results. With the team’s remarkable resilience and strong belief in their chemistry, they are set to continue their journey in the esports arena, ready to face whatever challenges the future holds.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
4 mins ago
Drone Captures Thrilling Jallikattu Competition in Madurai's Avaniyapuram Amidst Pongal Celebrations
Drone footage has unveiled a riveting spectacle in Madurai’s Avaniyapuram, capturing the ferocity and fervor of the ongoing Jallikattu competition. This traditional bull-taming event, a pivotal part of the Pongal harvest festival, has been an ancestral sport deeply rooted in Tamil culture. Participants test their mettle by attempting to tame or cling onto the hump
Drone Captures Thrilling Jallikattu Competition in Madurai's Avaniyapuram Amidst Pongal Celebrations
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
33 mins ago
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
34 mins ago
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
Weekend Sports Roundup: Manchester City Closes in, Djokovic Defends Title
8 mins ago
Weekend Sports Roundup: Manchester City Closes in, Djokovic Defends Title
Youthful Tenacity Shines at China's 14th National Winter Games
8 mins ago
Youthful Tenacity Shines at China's 14th National Winter Games
Rising Cardinals Stars on Navigating the Leap to Majors: A Close Look at the Journey of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn
8 mins ago
Rising Cardinals Stars on Navigating the Leap to Majors: A Close Look at the Journey of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn
Latest Headlines
World News
Interplay of Global Politics, Economics and the Position of Uganda
3 mins
Interplay of Global Politics, Economics and the Position of Uganda
Drone Captures Thrilling Jallikattu Competition in Madurai's Avaniyapuram Amidst Pongal Celebrations
4 mins
Drone Captures Thrilling Jallikattu Competition in Madurai's Avaniyapuram Amidst Pongal Celebrations
Study Links Antipsychotic Drugs Quetiapine and Haloperidol to Increased Cardiac Risks
7 mins
Study Links Antipsychotic Drugs Quetiapine and Haloperidol to Increased Cardiac Risks
Weekend Sports Roundup: Manchester City Closes in, Djokovic Defends Title
8 mins
Weekend Sports Roundup: Manchester City Closes in, Djokovic Defends Title
Youthful Tenacity Shines at China's 14th National Winter Games
8 mins
Youthful Tenacity Shines at China's 14th National Winter Games
Irish MEP Claire Daly Critiques EU's Support for Israel, Revisits Ukraine Conflict
8 mins
Irish MEP Claire Daly Critiques EU's Support for Israel, Revisits Ukraine Conflict
Rising Cardinals Stars on Navigating the Leap to Majors: A Close Look at the Journey of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn
8 mins
Rising Cardinals Stars on Navigating the Leap to Majors: A Close Look at the Journey of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn
The Dutch Village and the Far-Right Surge: A Reflection of Europe's Political Shift
8 mins
The Dutch Village and the Far-Right Surge: A Reflection of Europe's Political Shift
Northern Ireland Abandons Controversial A-level Algorithm Amidst Backlash
8 mins
Northern Ireland Abandons Controversial A-level Algorithm Amidst Backlash
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app