Blacklist Rivalry’s Gabbi Asserts Strong Team Chemistry Amidst Recent Losses

Kim ‘Gabbi’ Santos, the offlaner for Blacklist Rivalry, confidently dismissed rumors of team chemistry issues after the squad’s impressive performance at the Asia Pacific Predator League. The team did not falter in a single match; instead, they clinched the coveted Predator Shield, a testament to their unyielding solidarity and remarkable prowess.

Overcoming Doubts and Setting Records

Rumors of team chemistry problems have swirled around Blacklist Rivalry for some time. However, their performance at the Predator League – a tournament where they did not drop a single match – proved the naysayers wrong. The team’s unity, resilience, and determination shone through each game, debunking the rumors and reinforcing their reputation as a formidable force in the esports scene.

Abed Yusop: The Captain’s Take

Team captain Abed Yusop echoed Gabbi’s sentiments. He emphasized the team’s commitment to continuous improvement, learning from each tournament, and peaking at the right time. His words underscore the team’s unwavering belief in their collective potential and ability to rise above setbacks.

Ready for New Challenges

The team’s next challenge is the DreamLeague Season 22: Southeast Asia closed qualifier. Blacklist Rivalry’s focus remains steadfastly on their unity and potential for growth, regardless of the results. With the team’s remarkable resilience and strong belief in their chemistry, they are set to continue their journey in the esports arena, ready to face whatever challenges the future holds.