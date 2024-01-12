en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Blacklist Esports Team’s Methodical Approach: Raven Talks Strategy with New Squad

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:54 am EST
Blacklist Esports Team’s Methodical Approach: Raven Talks Strategy with New Squad

Professional esports is a realm of fierce competition and constant evolution, a field where the tiniest misstep can spell the difference between victory and defeat. One team that is acutely aware of this reality is Blacklist, the esports squad that has recently undergone a significant revamp. The team’s member, Raven, has opened up about their methodical approach to adapting to the competitive landscape, highlighting the importance of patience and gradual progress.

The New Blacklist: A Blend of Talent and Strategy

Blacklist has introduced a new squad for the upcoming Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Professional League (MPL) Philippines (PH) Season 9. The team has brought on board a new member, KEVIER, a player known for his aggressive playstyle and deft use of assassin heroes. This strategic addition signals a shift in the team’s approach, moving away from a cautious, defensive game to a more aggressive early-game strategy.

Patience: The Key to Winning

However, as Raven explains, the road to success is often long and arduous. It requires patience and a steady, step-by-step approach. The newly assembled team is focusing on building a solid foundation, methodically working their way up the competitive ladder. They understand the importance of not rushing the process, of taking the time to gel as a team and adapt to the ever-changing dynamics of professional esports.

Balance: Esports and Education

Blacklist also emphasizes the importance of balancing an esports career with education. The team is committed to showing that it is possible to excel both in the gaming arena and in academic pursuits. They believe that a well-rounded approach to life is crucial for success, both on and off the digital battlefield. This commitment is embodied in KEVIER, who not only admires fellow assassin mains but also emphasizes the importance of education in his life.

The Blacklist team is determined to showcase a different playstyle in the upcoming tournament. With their methodical approach and focus on balance and patience, they are primed to take on the challenges of the professional esports landscape.

0
Gaming Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
9 mins ago
Apex Legends Players Face Unexpected Issue with In-Game Gifting Feature
In a sudden turn of events, Apex Legends players encountered a snag with the in-game gifting feature, sending ripples of uncertainty through the gaming community. The ‘Gift a Friend’ option, a much-loved feature amongst players, became inaccessible at the dawn of 2024, causing confusion and speculation. Not a Glitch, But a Deliberate Action The inability
Apex Legends Players Face Unexpected Issue with In-Game Gifting Feature
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Unveiling Download Sizes and Reviving Hope for Ubisoft
2 hours ago
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Unveiling Download Sizes and Reviving Hope for Ubisoft
Rebel Wolves and Tomaszkiewicz Join Forces for a New Dark Fantasy RPG
2 hours ago
Rebel Wolves and Tomaszkiewicz Join Forces for a New Dark Fantasy RPG
AYANEO Unveils Innovative Next Lite Handheld Gaming Device
2 hours ago
AYANEO Unveils Innovative Next Lite Handheld Gaming Device
Eternal Return Stages 2024 Challengers Series Following Previous Global Success
2 hours ago
Eternal Return Stages 2024 Challengers Series Following Previous Global Success
Myth of Empires Version 1.0 Set for Steam Release, Preceded by Playtest
2 hours ago
Myth of Empires Version 1.0 Set for Steam Release, Preceded by Playtest
Latest Headlines
World News
Strategic Victory for Sebastien Loeb in Dakar Rally's Stage Six, Carlos Sainz Takes Overall Lead
43 seconds
Strategic Victory for Sebastien Loeb in Dakar Rally's Stage Six, Carlos Sainz Takes Overall Lead
Expert Analysis Uncovers US Defense Strategy's Focus on Future Military Conflicts
1 min
Expert Analysis Uncovers US Defense Strategy's Focus on Future Military Conflicts
AFCON 2023: Can Nigeria Triumph in the Group Stage and Beyond?
2 mins
AFCON 2023: Can Nigeria Triumph in the Group Stage and Beyond?
Israel Strenuously Denies Allegations of Genocide; Street Legal Race Engine Car Hits the Market
3 mins
Israel Strenuously Denies Allegations of Genocide; Street Legal Race Engine Car Hits the Market
RoleMarks to Analyze Israel's Defense Against Genocide Allegations at International Court
3 mins
RoleMarks to Analyze Israel's Defense Against Genocide Allegations at International Court
Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Pays Tribute to Shinzo Abe
3 mins
Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Pays Tribute to Shinzo Abe
Delhi Mayor Announces MCD's Plan to Boost Ranking in Cleanliness Survey
3 mins
Delhi Mayor Announces MCD's Plan to Boost Ranking in Cleanliness Survey
Pakistan Grapples with Proposed Delay of General Elections Amid Security Concerns
4 mins
Pakistan Grapples with Proposed Delay of General Elections Amid Security Concerns
Adam Copeland Brings Wrestling Intensity to Ares Role in 'Percy Jackson'
5 mins
Adam Copeland Brings Wrestling Intensity to Ares Role in 'Percy Jackson'
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app