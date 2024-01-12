Blacklist Esports Team’s Methodical Approach: Raven Talks Strategy with New Squad

Professional esports is a realm of fierce competition and constant evolution, a field where the tiniest misstep can spell the difference between victory and defeat. One team that is acutely aware of this reality is Blacklist, the esports squad that has recently undergone a significant revamp. The team’s member, Raven, has opened up about their methodical approach to adapting to the competitive landscape, highlighting the importance of patience and gradual progress.

The New Blacklist: A Blend of Talent and Strategy

Blacklist has introduced a new squad for the upcoming Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Professional League (MPL) Philippines (PH) Season 9. The team has brought on board a new member, KEVIER, a player known for his aggressive playstyle and deft use of assassin heroes. This strategic addition signals a shift in the team’s approach, moving away from a cautious, defensive game to a more aggressive early-game strategy.

Patience: The Key to Winning

However, as Raven explains, the road to success is often long and arduous. It requires patience and a steady, step-by-step approach. The newly assembled team is focusing on building a solid foundation, methodically working their way up the competitive ladder. They understand the importance of not rushing the process, of taking the time to gel as a team and adapt to the ever-changing dynamics of professional esports.

Balance: Esports and Education

Blacklist also emphasizes the importance of balancing an esports career with education. The team is committed to showing that it is possible to excel both in the gaming arena and in academic pursuits. They believe that a well-rounded approach to life is crucial for success, both on and off the digital battlefield. This commitment is embodied in KEVIER, who not only admires fellow assassin mains but also emphasizes the importance of education in his life.

The Blacklist team is determined to showcase a different playstyle in the upcoming tournament. With their methodical approach and focus on balance and patience, they are primed to take on the challenges of the professional esports landscape.