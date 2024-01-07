en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Blackhawks’ Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined with Fractured Jaw Amid Team’s Injury Crisis

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:14 am EST
Blackhawks’ Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined with Fractured Jaw Amid Team’s Injury Crisis

Chicago Blackhawks’ rookie sensation, Connor Bedard, has been sidelined indefinitely due to a fractured jaw. The injury occurred during a heated game against the New Jersey Devils, when Bedard took a hit to the face from Brendan Smith. The severity of the injury mandated immediate placement on injured reserve, casting a shadow on the Blackhawks’ season and leaving the young star’s participation in the upcoming All-Star Game in doubt.

Bedard’s Injury: A Significant Blow to Blackhawks

The loss of Connor Bedard, the first overall pick in the most recent NHL Draft, is a major setback for the Blackhawks. The rookie has made a significant impact this season, leading all NHL rookies in goals and assists. His potential absence from the All-Star Game would deny him the chance to become the youngest player ever in the NHL All-Star Game. The injury has added to the Blackhawks’ growing list of injured players, further challenging a team already grappling with a losing streak.

(Read Also: Chicago Blackhawks’ Struggle: Rising Star Bedard Sidelined)

A Chippy Game Leads to Multiple Injuries

The game against the New Jersey Devils was marked by an atmosphere of aggression, leading to injuries beyond Bedard’s fractured jaw. The hit on Bedard sparked a scuffle between Smith and Chicago forward Nick Foligno, resulting in roughing penalties for both players. The tension escalated into a fight, and Foligno too had to exit the game due to an injury. The Blackhawks, therefore, are facing an injury crisis with a total of 11 players currently out.

(Read Also: William Nylander’s Contract Extension and NHL Updates: Friedman’s Saturday Headlines)

Blackhawks Reinforce Team Amid Injury Crisis

In response to the escalating injury situation, the Blackhawks have made strategic moves to reinforce their team. Veteran Nick Foligno has been added to the injured reserve list due to a fractured finger sustained in the same game. Additionally, the team has acquired forward Rem Pitlick in a trade with the Penguins. While these steps aim to fill the void left by injured players, the absence of Connor Bedard, a key player credited with 15 goals and 18 assists this season, will undeniably be felt.

Read More

0
Canada Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
37 mins ago
Intoxicated Man Dies in Edmonton Police Custody Following Medical Emergency
In an unfortunate turn of events in Edmonton, a 49-year-old intoxicated man died while under police custody. The incident took place on a Friday evening at an apartment building located near 112 Avenue and 80 Street, following a report of disturbance. The man was apprehended and later transported to the Detainee Management Unit (DMU) of
Intoxicated Man Dies in Edmonton Police Custody Following Medical Emergency
Toronto's Beloved 'The Gaslight' Closes as Owners Open 'The Starlight' in Stratford
2 hours ago
Toronto's Beloved 'The Gaslight' Closes as Owners Open 'The Starlight' in Stratford
Victorian-Era Investment Opportunity Beckons in Toronto's Riverdale Neighbourhood
2 hours ago
Victorian-Era Investment Opportunity Beckons in Toronto's Riverdale Neighbourhood
Public Service Commission Report Raises Concerns Over Government Practices
1 hour ago
Public Service Commission Report Raises Concerns Over Government Practices
Galiano Conservancy Association Acquires Land for Habitat Corridor Expansion
2 hours ago
Galiano Conservancy Association Acquires Land for Habitat Corridor Expansion
Metro Vancouver to Mark Ukraine Flight 752 Tragedy with Two Memorial Events
2 hours ago
Metro Vancouver to Mark Ukraine Flight 752 Tragedy with Two Memorial Events
Latest Headlines
World News
California Triumphs over UCLA in College Basketball Clash
24 seconds
California Triumphs over UCLA in College Basketball Clash
India's Political Climate Heats Up as Loksabha 2024 Elections Approach Amidst Boeing 737 Safety Measures
2 mins
India's Political Climate Heats Up as Loksabha 2024 Elections Approach Amidst Boeing 737 Safety Measures
Cathal McParland Triumphs in Ultra Marathon; Fitness High on Ireland's New Year's Resolutions
2 mins
Cathal McParland Triumphs in Ultra Marathon; Fitness High on Ireland's New Year's Resolutions
Crucial MAAC Basketball Showdown: Rider Broncs vs Canisius Golden Griffins
2 mins
Crucial MAAC Basketball Showdown: Rider Broncs vs Canisius Golden Griffins
Fairfield Stags vs Marist Red Foxes: An Anticipated MAAC Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Fairfield Stags vs Marist Red Foxes: An Anticipated MAAC Basketball Showdown
Saturday's Sports Roundup: Scores and Outcomes Across Multiple Leagues
3 mins
Saturday's Sports Roundup: Scores and Outcomes Across Multiple Leagues
Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
3 mins
Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
Starbucks Cafes in Cambridgeshire Excel in Hygiene Ratings
5 mins
Starbucks Cafes in Cambridgeshire Excel in Hygiene Ratings
A Month in Office: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Reflects on His Journey
6 mins
A Month in Office: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Reflects on His Journey
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
7 mins
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
57 mins
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
6 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app