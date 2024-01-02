Blackcaps Reinforced with Return of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for T20I Series Against Pakistan

In a notable return, New Zealand cricketers Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson have been called back to represent the Blackcaps in the upcoming five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Pakistan. This marks their first representation for New Zealand since their participation in the Cricket World Cup in India.

Return after Injury

Henry, who had been sidelined due to a hamstring injury, is on the path of regaining match fitness through playing for Canterbury in the Super Smash. Since his debut in 2014, Henry has taken part in 13 T20I games, securing 15 wickets at an average slightly above 24. Ferguson, suffering from an Achilles injury, will be joining the team only for the last three matches of the series.

Changes in the Squad

As Ferguson steps in, Ben Sears will be part of the squad for the initial two games. The squad will be sans Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, and Jimmy Neesham due to various reasons—Jamieson is nursing a hamstring injury, Boult has commitments with the UAE’s International League T20, and Neesham is scheduled to play in South Africa’s domestic SA20 competition.

Star Players Return

Captain Kane Williamson is also making a comeback after recovering from a knee injury. However, to manage his workload, he will be rested for the third game of the series. Devon Conway, who was absent from the tour to Bangladesh, is back in the squad. Rachin Ravindra and Michael Bracewell will be sitting out to rest and recover from injuries, respectively.

Other players in the Blackcaps squad for the series include Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, and Tim Southee. Tim Seifert will serve as one of the two wicketkeepers, the other being Devon Conway.