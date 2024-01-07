en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Blackburn’s TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club Celebrates a Year of Kickboxing Triumphs

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:14 am EST
Blackburn’s TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club Celebrates a Year of Kickboxing Triumphs

As 2023 drew to a close, the town of Blackburn found itself in the spotlight, thanks to the exceptional accomplishments of the TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club. This renowned kickboxing club, led by the dedicated coach Tibor Toth Miklai, has created a legacy of not only national, but amateur European and world champions, setting an impressive benchmark in the world of kickboxing.

Notable Performances and Accolades

The year saw the club members delivering remarkable performances in numerous fights across various tournaments. Two such rising stars of the club, Eesa Lodhi and Daniel Patel, were duly recognized for their prowess at an awards ceremony in Barnsley last December, further cementing the club’s reputation.

Yet, the accolades didn’t stop there. Igor Korrenojs, a formidable fighter from the club, clinched the WKO Grand Prix award for Best Fighter of the Year. He also secured the ICO British Open title and won three other championships during the season, truly living up to the club’s motto of relentless pursuit of excellence.

Champions in the Making

Adding to the tally of the club’s accomplishments, Jozef Racz brought home four national championships, amplifying the club’s standing in the kickboxing community. Another member, Richard Szileczki, made his mark by achieving second place in the European, British, and Scottish Opens. These achievements are a testament to the club’s rigorous training regimen and the indomitable spirit of its members.

Looking Ahead: 2024 and Beyond

With such a successful year behind them, the TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club has set its sights on bigger challenges in 2024. The club is gearing up to compete in more fights, including at the prestigious WFC’s Milano World championship in Italy. Coach Tibor Toth Miklai, while expressing his gratitude towards the parents for their unwavering support, conveyed his excitement about taking more fighters to compete in the coming year.

In conclusion, the TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club has indeed ended 2023 on a high note, and with the momentum they’ve gained, they are all set to continue their winning streak in the world of kickboxing.

0
Europe Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
17 mins ago
Galicia: CNN's Top Pick as Must-Visit Destination for 2024
In a recent revelation, CNN has named Galicia, a serene region in northern Spain, as an indispensable travel destination for 2024. With the world gradually overcoming the pandemic’s aftermath, international tourism is on the brink of surpassing its pre-pandemic levels. This resurgence has led to a heightened interest in less-explored locales, with Galicia making the
Galicia: CNN's Top Pick as Must-Visit Destination for 2024
Small Cities, Big Triumphs: The Inspiring Underdogs of European Football
3 hours ago
Small Cities, Big Triumphs: The Inspiring Underdogs of European Football
Experience Mediterranean Charm: Affordable Getaways to Malta from Birmingham Airport
3 hours ago
Experience Mediterranean Charm: Affordable Getaways to Malta from Birmingham Airport
St Augustine College Secures Erasmusplus Accreditation: A Leap Forward in Professional Development
2 hours ago
St Augustine College Secures Erasmusplus Accreditation: A Leap Forward in Professional Development
Spain's Royal Tapestry Factory: A Tapestry of History, Sustainability, and Global Reach
2 hours ago
Spain's Royal Tapestry Factory: A Tapestry of History, Sustainability, and Global Reach
Cambridgeshire's Heritage at Risk: 17 Historic Buildings Face Threat of Decay in 2024
2 hours ago
Cambridgeshire's Heritage at Risk: 17 Historic Buildings Face Threat of Decay in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
California Triumphs over UCLA in College Basketball Clash
14 seconds
California Triumphs over UCLA in College Basketball Clash
India's Political Climate Heats Up as Loksabha 2024 Elections Approach Amidst Boeing 737 Safety Measures
1 min
India's Political Climate Heats Up as Loksabha 2024 Elections Approach Amidst Boeing 737 Safety Measures
Cathal McParland Triumphs in Ultra Marathon; Fitness High on Ireland's New Year's Resolutions
2 mins
Cathal McParland Triumphs in Ultra Marathon; Fitness High on Ireland's New Year's Resolutions
Crucial MAAC Basketball Showdown: Rider Broncs vs Canisius Golden Griffins
2 mins
Crucial MAAC Basketball Showdown: Rider Broncs vs Canisius Golden Griffins
Fairfield Stags vs Marist Red Foxes: An Anticipated MAAC Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Fairfield Stags vs Marist Red Foxes: An Anticipated MAAC Basketball Showdown
Saturday's Sports Roundup: Scores and Outcomes Across Multiple Leagues
3 mins
Saturday's Sports Roundup: Scores and Outcomes Across Multiple Leagues
Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
3 mins
Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
Starbucks Cafes in Cambridgeshire Excel in Hygiene Ratings
5 mins
Starbucks Cafes in Cambridgeshire Excel in Hygiene Ratings
A Month in Office: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Reflects on His Journey
6 mins
A Month in Office: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Reflects on His Journey
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
7 mins
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
57 mins
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
6 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app