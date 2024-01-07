Blackburn’s TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club Celebrates a Year of Kickboxing Triumphs

As 2023 drew to a close, the town of Blackburn found itself in the spotlight, thanks to the exceptional accomplishments of the TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club. This renowned kickboxing club, led by the dedicated coach Tibor Toth Miklai, has created a legacy of not only national, but amateur European and world champions, setting an impressive benchmark in the world of kickboxing.

Notable Performances and Accolades

The year saw the club members delivering remarkable performances in numerous fights across various tournaments. Two such rising stars of the club, Eesa Lodhi and Daniel Patel, were duly recognized for their prowess at an awards ceremony in Barnsley last December, further cementing the club’s reputation.

Yet, the accolades didn’t stop there. Igor Korrenojs, a formidable fighter from the club, clinched the WKO Grand Prix award for Best Fighter of the Year. He also secured the ICO British Open title and won three other championships during the season, truly living up to the club’s motto of relentless pursuit of excellence.

Champions in the Making

Adding to the tally of the club’s accomplishments, Jozef Racz brought home four national championships, amplifying the club’s standing in the kickboxing community. Another member, Richard Szileczki, made his mark by achieving second place in the European, British, and Scottish Opens. These achievements are a testament to the club’s rigorous training regimen and the indomitable spirit of its members.

Looking Ahead: 2024 and Beyond

With such a successful year behind them, the TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club has set its sights on bigger challenges in 2024. The club is gearing up to compete in more fights, including at the prestigious WFC’s Milano World championship in Italy. Coach Tibor Toth Miklai, while expressing his gratitude towards the parents for their unwavering support, conveyed his excitement about taking more fighters to compete in the coming year.

In conclusion, the TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club has indeed ended 2023 on a high note, and with the momentum they’ve gained, they are all set to continue their winning streak in the world of kickboxing.