Black Sticks Trio Set for Milestone Games Amidst Olympic Qualifying Efforts

As the dawn of the Paris Olympics draws near, New Zealand’s Black Sticks men’s hockey team is girding up for the final qualifying tournament in Oman. The event carries weighty significance for the players Blair Tarrant, Hugo Inglis, and Kane Russell who are on the brink of personal milestones. Tarrant and Inglis are each gearing up for their 250th game, while Russell stands on the cusp of his 200th milestone.

From Childhood Comrades to Sporting Icons

Sharing roots in Dunedin, the trio’s camaraderie extends beyond the hockey pitch. It traces back to when they were ten years old, nurtured by a shared passion for the sport. Despite stumbling blocks in their early careers, such as Inglis losing out on a spot in the Under-16 national team, their determination saw them don the Black Sticks jersey in 2012. What makes their journey more remarkable is how they’ve converted their strong off-field connection into on-field synergy.

Eyeing the Paris Olympics

With the Paris Olympics in sight, the team is channeling their energies into the Oman qualifier. This comes after a missed bid at the Oceania Cup where they bowed to Australia. The Australian rivalry is still fresh in their minds, serving as a reminder of the necessity for a robust start in the upcoming tournament. Bolstered by recent victories in friendly games, the players are approaching the tournament with renewed confidence.

A Quest for Personal and Collective Triumph

For Tarrant, Inglis, and Russell, the upcoming qualifiers present a dual opportunity. It’s a chance to etch their names in the annals of the Black Sticks’ history and propel their team to the Olympic pedestal. Tarrant voices his desire to see the team flourish at the Olympics and beyond. For him, and his two comrades, playing hockey together isn’t merely a professional endeavor. It’s a shared journey that has been a highlight of their lives, and they’re eager to add another significant feather to their collective cap.