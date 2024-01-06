en English
Africa

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:39 am EST
Black Stars’ Goalkeeper Receives Traditional Send-Off for AFCON

Lawrence Ati Zigi, the Ghanaian goalkeeper, was given a heartwarming send-off by his family as he sets off to represent his nation in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) hosted in Cote D’Ivoire. The farewell was marked by the vibrant rhythm of the traditional Agbadza dance, a video of which has garnered ample attention online. Surrounded by his kin, Ati Zigi, who recently turned 27, reveled in their unabated support and high expectations for his performance in the highly anticipated tournament.

Gearing up for the Tournament

Ati Zigi has already joined the Black Stars camp, where the team is intensively preparing for its opening match against Cape Verde. The team, united in their objective of ending Ghana’s 41-year wait for a major trophy, is gearing up for the competition in Group B, which also includes Egypt and Mozambique. Besides their tournament matches, the Black Stars are scheduled for a friendly face-off against Namibia before flying off to Ivory Coast.

Mohammed Kudus Joins the Black Stars

Joining Ati Zigi in the Black Stars camp is Mohammed Kudus, a forward known for his exploits with West Ham in the English Premier League. His confirmation to join the national team has abated fans’ concerns over his delayed arrival. West Ham expressed their support for Kudus through a tweet wishing him success in the tournament.

Jovial Atmosphere in the Camp

The atmosphere in the Ghanaian national team’s camp is described as buoyant and jovial. Training sessions are punctuated with light-hearted moments, as exemplified by an amusing exchange between midfielder Salis Abdul Samed and coach Chris Hughton. Such moments serve to reinforce the unity and spirit within the team, vital components for their success in the upcoming AFCON.

Africa Ghana Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

