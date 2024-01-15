Black Princesses Outclass Senegal in FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier

In an electrifying display of skill and strategy, Ghana’s U-20 women’s football team, the Black Princesses, clinched a remarkable 2-0 victory over Senegal in the first leg of the final round FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier. The match, which was an amalgamation of agility, teamwork, and sheer grit, saw forward Tracey Twum scoring both goals for Ghana, thereby stealing the limelight.

Twum’s Double Strikes

The match began with a bang as Twum, capitalizing on a play set up by Maafia Nyame and Wasiima Mohammed, netted the first goal in the fifth minute. The Senegalese defense was left reeling as Twum’s second goal followed swiftly two minutes later. A spectacular volley from Twum hit the bar and found its way into the net, much to the delight of the Ghanaian contingent. The first half saw further attempts on goal by Ghana’s Helen Alormenu and Maafia Nyame, which, however, did not materialize into goals.

Senegal’s Defense Stands Firm

In the second half, the Black Princesses maintained aggressive pressure. However, Senegal’s defense, led by their committed goalkeeper, stood firm, preventing any additional Ghanaian goals. The game’s dynamics shifted slightly after an unfortunate injury compelled Success Ameyaa to substitute for Wasiima Mohammed. More changes ensued as Martha Persis Oteng made her debut, replacing Maafia Nyame later in the game.

Coach Basigi’s Post-Match Thoughts

Post-match, Ghana’s head coach, Yussif Basigi, expressed satisfaction with the away win, citing it as a testament to the team’s hard work and determination. He commended the players for their performance but also maintained respect for the Senegalese team. Basigi stressed the importance of not being complacent and staying focused on the return match scheduled for Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

As the Black Princesses inch closer to the 2024 FIFA U20 World Cup championship in Colombia, the thrilling victory over Senegal has undoubtedly set the tone for what promises to be a riveting return match. With hopes high and spirits soaring, Ghanaian football fans eagerly await the next round of action.