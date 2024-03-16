Bjorn Vassallo Triumphs in Malta Football Association Presidential Election, Embarks on Second Term

Bjorn Vassallo was on Friday re-elected as president of the Malta Football Association, resoundingly beating his rival Robert Micallef in an election. Delegates from MFA member clubs and the association gave the incumbent an overwhelming vote of confidence, with Vassallo securing 62 votes to Micallef’s six. It will be Vassallo’s second term in office. He first assumed the office in 2020, when he beat Chris Bonett – now a minister – to succeed Norman Darmanin Demajo as MFA president. Friday’s election formed part of the MFA General Assembly.
Continuity and Vision
Victory in Friday’s election gives Vassallo an opportunity to continue implementing a strategic plan that was launched four years ago but hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the association to put several projects on hold. In his first comments after the result, Vassallo thanked the club members and delegates for the strong support shown and vowed to double his efforts to make sure Maltese football continues to reach new heights.
A Strategic Plan in Motion
The re-election of Vassallo not only signifies a continuation of his initial term but also reaffirms the confidence the football community has in his vision for the future of Maltese football. Under his leadership, the MFA aims to focus on the development of local talent, enhance the competitive edge of Maltese football on international platforms, and improve the infrastructural facilities. His strategic plan, delayed by the pandemic, is now expected to gain momentum.
Honorary Recognition and Future Prospects
The General Assembly also saw the election of the first-ever female vice-president, Maria Azzopardi, along with the appointment of new vice-presidents. The assembly marked the end of Ludovico Micallef's tenure as vice-president, with Vassallo praising his contributions and proposing him for honorary membership. This transition signifies a new era for the Malta Football Association, promising diversity and inclusion at the leadership level.
The re-election of Bjorn Vassallo as president of the Malta Football Association ushers in a renewed period of optimism for the future of football in Malta. With a clear strategic vision and a mandate from the football community, Vassallo's second term is poised to bring about significant advancements in Maltese football, aiming to elevate the sport to unprecedented heights. The emphasis on development, infrastructure, and inclusion highlights a comprehensive approach to fostering talent and promoting the game nationally and internationally.