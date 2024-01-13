en English
Business

Bjorn Gulden: Steering Adidas Through Turbulence

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
Bjorn Gulden: Steering Adidas Through Turbulence

Over a year ago, the reins of German sports apparel giant, Adidas, were handed over to Bjorn Gulden, a former professional soccer player. He was stepping into a challenging time for Adidas, replete with internal issues and a significant external setback. The company had recently suffered the collapse of a lucrative partnership with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, now Ye, termed the Yeezy collaboration.

Impact of Yeezy Collaboration Collapse

Adidas’ collaboration with Ye, known as the Yeezy partnership, had been a profitable venture, contributing to the company’s financial success and brand visibility. However, its abrupt end sent shockwaves throughout the company, leading to a drop in morale among employees. The workforce, already grappling with concerns about a lack of transparency within the company, viewed this as another blow to their employer’s credibility.

Gulden’s Leadership Amidst Challenges

Bjorn Gulden’s leadership of Adidas has been marked by a steadfast determination to effect change. Despite the internal and external challenges, he has been undeterred in his pursuit of revitalizing the company and addressing the concerns voiced by staff. Gulden’s approach to leadership has likely involved unconventional strategies aimed at turning the company’s fortunes around, although the specifics of these measures have not been detailed in the content available.

Adidas’ Road to Recovery

Under Gulden’s leadership, Adidas appears to be on a path of recovery. While the exact strategies being employed remain undisclosed, it is evident that a push for change is underway. The former soccer player’s leadership style, characterized by resilience and a desire for transparency, is expected to help Adidas navigate its way through these turbulent times and emerge stronger.

Business Germany Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

