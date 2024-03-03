Bismarck's VFW Sports Center Unveils $16M Renovation, Expanding Community Ice Sports Facilities

BISMARCK, N.D. -- The VFW Sports Center, a cornerstone of the Bis-Man community's recreational scene since 1986, has undergone a significant $16 million renovation and expansion to meet growing demand for ice sports facilities. This project includes the addition of a cutting-edge ice rink and several other amenities aimed at enhancing visitor experience.

Revitalizing a Community Staple

Kevin Klipfel, Executive Director of Bismarck Parks and Rec, highlighted the community's increasing need for additional ice facilities, a need underscored by a 2019 facility study and the addition of two new hockey teams by local school districts. The new First International Bank & Trust Arena, the centerpiece of the renovation, features 310 seats, an electronic scoreboard, and will host a variety of ice sports and public skating sessions. This project not only addresses the current demand but also revitalizes the VFW Sports Center's role as the premier ice rink in Bismarck.

Enhancing Accessibility and Convenience

The expansion introduces a new lobby that connects the old and new rinks, addressing a previously noted lack of congregation space. This area includes a concession stand and skate rental, significantly improving the overall visitor experience. The design also allows for seamless movement between arenas without the need to remove skates, a convenience highlighted by the Ice Center's Facilities and Programs Director Mike Wald. These improvements extend to the original H.A Thompson & Sons Arena, ensuring a cohesive and user-friendly environment.

A Vision for the Future

Beyond the immediate benefits of the new facilities, the project represents a broader vision for community engagement and financial sustainability. The new rink and multi-purpose rooms can be rented out for private events, and the space is versatile enough to host dry-floor events during the off-season. This strategic approach aims to attract more visitors and generate additional revenue, supporting the center's long-term viability. Ultimately, the renovation project reaffirms the VFW Sports Center's mission to provide a safe, enjoyable space for the Bismarck-Mandan community to engage in ice sports and recreational activities year-round.

To learn more about the VFW Sports Center's new features, including the skating schedule and rental information, click here.