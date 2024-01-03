en English
Sports

Bishop Montgomery Girls Claim Dominant Victory in Del Rey League Opener

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
Bishop Montgomery Girls Claim Dominant Victory in Del Rey League Opener

In the high-stakes world of high school basketball, the Del Rey League opener game proved to be a telling tale of prowess and resilience. The reigning champions, Bishop Montgomery girls basketball team, faced off against St. Mary’s Academy, securing a landslide victory with an 80-48 scoreline.

Unfolding the Game

The game was a showcase of Bishop Montgomery’s dominance on the court, characterized by a strong defense and a fast-paced offense. The Lady Knights outscored St. Mary’s 26-7 in the second quarter, thereby establishing a lead that St. Mary’s could not recover from. At the heart of this impressive performance was junior guard Jordin Blackmon, who led the team with 20 points. Freshman guard Armanyie Reed and junior guard Atiya Watson added to the tally with 17 and 12 points respectively.

St. Mary’s Struggle

On the other side of the court, St. Mary’s Academy, making their first appearance in the Del Rey League after transitioning from the Camino Real League, grappled with matching the intensity of Bishop Montgomery. They fell into early foul trouble, further compounding their struggle. Despite their setbacks, St. Mary’s put up a fight, with junior guard Ebbony Wilson leading the team with 16 points.

Looking Ahead

Although defeated, St. Mary’s coach Tramon Steele underlined the learning opportunity from each game for his team. The two teams are scheduled for a rematch on January 18 in Inglewood, offering St. Mary’s a chance for redemption. In the meantime, St. Mary’s varsity basketball team will be facing the Omaha Roadrunners in a home non-conference game on January 5.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

