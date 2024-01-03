Bishop Montgomery Girls Claim Dominant Victory in Del Rey League Opener

In the high-stakes world of high school basketball, the Del Rey League opener game proved to be a telling tale of prowess and resilience. The reigning champions, Bishop Montgomery girls basketball team, faced off against St. Mary’s Academy, securing a landslide victory with an 80-48 scoreline.

Unfolding the Game

The game was a showcase of Bishop Montgomery’s dominance on the court, characterized by a strong defense and a fast-paced offense. The Lady Knights outscored St. Mary’s 26-7 in the second quarter, thereby establishing a lead that St. Mary’s could not recover from. At the heart of this impressive performance was junior guard Jordin Blackmon, who led the team with 20 points. Freshman guard Armanyie Reed and junior guard Atiya Watson added to the tally with 17 and 12 points respectively.

St. Mary’s Struggle

On the other side of the court, St. Mary’s Academy, making their first appearance in the Del Rey League after transitioning from the Camino Real League, grappled with matching the intensity of Bishop Montgomery. They fell into early foul trouble, further compounding their struggle. Despite their setbacks, St. Mary’s put up a fight, with junior guard Ebbony Wilson leading the team with 16 points.

Looking Ahead

Although defeated, St. Mary’s coach Tramon Steele underlined the learning opportunity from each game for his team. The two teams are scheduled for a rematch on January 18 in Inglewood, offering St. Mary’s a chance for redemption. In the meantime, St. Mary’s varsity basketball team will be facing the Omaha Roadrunners in a home non-conference game on January 5.