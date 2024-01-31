Bishop Montgomery Girls Basketball Clinches Undefeated Title, Sets Stage for Playoffs

The Bishop Montgomery girls basketball team has carved a victorious path in the Del Rey League, marking an undefeated record with a decisive 65-38 triumph over La Salle. With an impeccable 8-0 in the league and an overall record of 18-3, the team stands as a formidable force on the basketball court.

A Culture of Victory

Behind the team's enviable success lies the strategic prowess of Coach Rheina Ale. She has instilled in her players a culture of drive and determination that has catalyzed their on-court performance. The team's success is not a result of simple chance, but a testament to the players' quick adaptation to the culture Coach Ale aimed to establish.

Rising Star: Sophia Dignadice

Among the roster, Sophomore guard Sophia Dignadice has emerged as a key player. Her heightened confidence and aggressive offense have played a pivotal role in securing the team's victories. From being a promising player to a proven game-changer, Dignadice's evolution has been nothing short of remarkable.

Playoff Prospects and Beyond

After a challenging run in the previous season's CIF-Southern Section Open Division, Bishop Montgomery is expected to make a stronger showing this year when playoff pairings are announced. But they are not the only ones making noise in the South Bay basketball scene. The Wiseburn Da Vinci boys have a crucial game against El Segundo that could see them clinch their league title. Meanwhile, the Leuzinger boys and girls teams have dominated their league, with the boys already having clinched the Ocean League title and the girls posting a significant win. The Mira Costa-Redondo girls are also set to compete for the Bay League title. The playoff pairings for both boys and girls divisions are eagerly awaited by the L.A. City Section and Southern Section.