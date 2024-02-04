Birmingham High Schools Triumph at UDA Team National Dance Championships

Two Birmingham-area high schools, Thompson High School and Mountain Brook High School, have ascended to the pinnacle of their sport, securing the title of National Champions at the Universal Dance Association (UDA) Team National Championships. The teams have triumphantly claimed their victories in the Game Day Live and Large Varsity High Kick categories, respectively.

Warriorettes Defend Their Title

Thompson High School's Warriorettes not only retained their championship but also successfully defended their title in the Game Day Live category. This category calls for a comprehensive performance, encompassing elements like band chant, situational sideline, cheer, and the school's fight song. The Warriorettes, showcasing their talent and team spirit, clinched the title for the second consecutive time.

Dorians Celebrate Their First Victory

While the Warriorettes were defending their title, Mountain Brook High School's Dorians were busy creating history. They marked their first-ever national championship in the Large Varsity High Kick category. In this competition, the 22-member team executed an energetic routine featuring over 60 kicks. Their stunning performance and synchronization helped them secure the trophy and the national championship title.

Prestigious UDA National Dance Team Championship

The UDA National Dance Team Championship, celebrated at Disney World for the past four decades, is recognized as the most prestigious dance championship for high school and college teams in the United States. Both Thompson High School and Mountain Brook High School have made their mark at this esteemed event, reaching the zenith of their sport and earning nationwide recognition.

Both teams' victories were commemorated with videos, one from Thompson High School announcing their win and another produced by Varsity TV showcasing the Dorians receiving their trophy. These Birmingham-area high schools have not only demonstrated their exceptional talent but also set a high standard for future competitions.