Birmingham City's Unbeaten Streak Continues with 2-1 Victory Over Stoke City

In a striking display of football, Birmingham City extended their unbeaten run under the stewardship of Tony Mowbray, securing a 2-1 victory against Stoke City in the Sky Bet Championship. The riveting encounter, marked by an opening goal from Fulham loanee Jay Stansfield, served as a testament to Birmingham's resilience and the strategic acumen of their new manager.

Stansfield's Eighth Goal Sets the Pace

Stansfield, now a formidable force in Birmingham's attacking line-up, broke the deadlock in the 10th minute of the game. This marked his eighth league goal of the season, further solidifying his position as Birmingham's leading scorer. The goal, a result of a well-coordinated team effort, set the pace for the rest of the encounter.

Bacuna's Free-Kick Doubles the Lead

Despite Stoke City's initial dominance and numerous goal attempts, it was Birmingham who added to the scoreboard next. A sublime free-kick from Juninho Bacuna in the second half saw the visitors double their lead. This stunning strike left Stoke scrambling to reset their game plan, as Birmingham asserted their authority on the pitch.

Stoke's Late Rally Falls Short

Stoke City, spurred on by the home crowd, rallied to reduce the deficit through Jordan Thompson's goal. However, Birmingham, led by a series of key saves from John Ruddy, held their ground to secure the win. Stoke's missed opportunities echoed their continued struggle to score at home, a trend that has seen them become one of the lowest home goal-scoring teams in the EFL.

The loss prevented Stoke from reprising their 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day, while Birmingham celebrated a crucial away win. The match served as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of football, with the final whistle marking a triumphant moment for Birmingham and a sobering one for Stoke.