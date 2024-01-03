en English
Football

Birmingham City Sacks Wayne Rooney After a Series of Poor Results

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:33 am EST
In a swift and decisive move, Birmingham City has terminated Wayne Rooney’s managerial contract after a poor run of just two victories in 15 games. The decision to sever ties with the former Manchester United legend comes barely three months into his tenure, pushing the club perilously close to the relegation zone.

A String of Defeats

Rooney’s brief stint was marred by a series of disappointing results, with the club sinking to 20th place in the Championship table. Despite promising a fearless style of football at the onset of his contract, Rooney only managed to steer Birmingham City to one win in their last nine games. Their most recent defeat, a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Leeds United, seems to have been the final straw for the club’s American owners, Knighthead Capital Management.

Fans’ Disapproval and Management’s Decision

Initially met with disapproval from fans, Rooney’s appointment followed the departure of John Eustace. Despite his efforts, the club’s board felt the need for a change in leadership to meet their expectations. Birmingham City’s Chief Executive, Garry Cook, who was instrumental in hiring Rooney, is also under scrutiny following the club’s tumble down the Championship standings.

Future Leadership and Ambitions

As the search for a permanent successor begins, interim responsibility for the first team has been assigned to Steve Spooner, head of academy coaching. The new leadership will have the daunting task of fulfilling the ambitious plans of the club’s owners, Shelby Companies Limited, and NFL legend Tom Brady, who became a minority shareholder last summer. Their goal is to leverage Brady’s sports science expertise to aid the club’s promotion ambitions to the Premier League, an objective that remained unfulfilled under Rooney’s reign.

Rooney’s Career

Rooney’s managerial career has seen a string of ups and downs since his retirement from professional football. After hanging up his boots at Derby County in November 2020, Rooney moved into a managerial role, initially showing promise before the club faced relegation due to financial issues and a points deduction. His subsequent journey to Birmingham City via MLS side DC United has ended similarly, leaving the ex-England captain to reflect on his future in football management.

