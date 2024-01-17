Birkirkara FC Secures Ghanaian Defender Edward Sarpong

Birkirkara FC, Malta's Premier League football club, has inked a deal with Ghanaian defender, Edward Sarpong. The move comes in the wake of five players exiting the club earlier this month, which set the wheels in motion for fresh recruitment.

Sarpong Joins the Ranks

27-year-old Sarpong, celebrated for his dynamism on the pitch, has agreed to join Birkirkara until the end of the current season. His versatility as a wing-back, equally adept on both left and right flanks, is highly valued. Sarpong's most recent stint was with FK Dziugas Telsias in Lithuania where he featured in 23 matches this year.

Club's Transfer Market Action

Birkirkara FC's activities in the transfer market have been closely watched, particularly after the departure of five squad members. The need for defensive reinforcements was identified as a prime concern, leading to Sarpong's signing. His addition to the team follows the club's agreement with Malta U-21 striker Andrea Zammit earlier this month.

High Expectations from Sarpong

The Premier League club has expressed excitement over the acquisition of Sarpong, praising him as a dynamic player who brings a lot to the field. Birkirkara FC anticipates that Sarpong's experience and skills will significantly strengthen their defensive capabilities for the rest of the season.