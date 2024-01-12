en English
New Zealand

Billy Stairmand: From National Championships to Paris Olympics

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:12 am EST
Eight-time national surfing champion Billy Stairmand has set his sights on the Paris Olympic Games, kick-starting the year with a strong showing at the national surfing championships in Dunedin. Gunning for his ninth title at the St Clair Beach, Stairmand is not just riding the waves but also the pressure of the high-stakes year ahead.

Riding the Wave to Victory

Stairmand’s journey to his ninth title began with an impressive performance in the preliminary rounds of the championship. He stamped his authority by progressing to the final, executing a last-second wave catch that left the spectators and competitors in awe. The pressures of an Olympic year notwithstanding, Stairmand continues to enjoy the community aspect of the national championships, viewing it as a valuable stepping stone towards the rest of the season.

From Dunedin to Paris, via Australia and Raglan

Post the nationals, Stairmand has his itinerary chalked out, with a qualifying series event in Australia lined up next. Then, he will return to his home in Raglan, where he will continue to hone his skills and prepare for the ultimate challenge – the Olympics. The surfing event at the Olympics, interestingly, will take place in Tahiti, 15,000km away from Paris. Stairmand is well aware of the challenging conditions at Teahupo’o, having trained there last year in preparation.

Bringing Olympic Experience to the Fore

Stairmand is no greenhorn when it comes to the Olympics. Three years ago, he participated in the Tokyo Olympics, an experience that he recalls positively. The lessons from Tokyo, he believes, will be invaluable in this year’s campaign. Apart from chasing personal goals, Stairmand is also thrilled to be mentoring newcomer Saffi Vette in her first Olympic journey. Currently, his immediate focus remains on giving his best and potentially clinching the national championships.

New Zealand Olympics Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

