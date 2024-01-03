en English
NFL

Bills’ Josh Allen to Play Through Neck Stinger: A Boost for Fantasy Football Enthusiasts

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:26 pm EST
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been a beacon of consistency and a powerhouse in the current NFL season, becoming a highly prized asset for fantasy football enthusiasts with his exceptional performances. Allen, who is tied with Jalen Hurts for the most quarterback rushing touchdowns with a total of 15 for the season, has demonstrated his reliability by scoring at least 20 fantasy points in 12 games.

Neck Stinger Raises Concerns

However, Allen’s availability for the Bills’ pivotal Week 18 game against the Miami Dolphins was thrown into question after he sustained a neck stinger during Week 17. Despite the injury causing him to exit the game temporarily, Allen quickly returned to the field, and the soreness is not expected to interfere with his practice schedule or his participation in the upcoming game.

Coach Expresses Confidence in Allen

Head coach Sean McDermott expressed confidence that Allen would participate in the Week 18 game, which carries immense weight for the Bills as it will determine their shot at claiming the AFC East division title and securing the number two seed. Allen’s performance against the Dolphins earlier in the season was one of his finest, suggesting that he could be a significant asset in the forthcoming match.

Fantasy Football Players Advised to Retain Allen

Given the high stakes of the game, with potential playoff implications, Allen is likely to play through his neck stinger. Fantasy football aficionados are advised to retain Allen in their lineups due to his high potential for scoring, especially considering Miami’s vulnerability to quarterbacks.

NFL Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

