Bills’ Josh Allen to Play Through Neck Stinger: A Boost for Fantasy Football Enthusiasts

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been a beacon of consistency and a powerhouse in the current NFL season, becoming a highly prized asset for fantasy football enthusiasts with his exceptional performances. Allen, who is tied with Jalen Hurts for the most quarterback rushing touchdowns with a total of 15 for the season, has demonstrated his reliability by scoring at least 20 fantasy points in 12 games.

Neck Stinger Raises Concerns

However, Allen’s availability for the Bills’ pivotal Week 18 game against the Miami Dolphins was thrown into question after he sustained a neck stinger during Week 17. Despite the injury causing him to exit the game temporarily, Allen quickly returned to the field, and the soreness is not expected to interfere with his practice schedule or his participation in the upcoming game.

Coach Expresses Confidence in Allen

Head coach Sean McDermott expressed confidence that Allen would participate in the Week 18 game, which carries immense weight for the Bills as it will determine their shot at claiming the AFC East division title and securing the number two seed. Allen’s performance against the Dolphins earlier in the season was one of his finest, suggesting that he could be a significant asset in the forthcoming match.

Fantasy Football Players Advised to Retain Allen

Given the high stakes of the game, with potential playoff implications, Allen is likely to play through his neck stinger. Fantasy football aficionados are advised to retain Allen in their lineups due to his high potential for scoring, especially considering Miami’s vulnerability to quarterbacks.