en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Billings West Triumphs at the 65th Annual Cowboy Invitational

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:04 am EST
Billings West Triumphs at the 65th Annual Cowboy Invitational

The 65th Annual Cowboy Invitational, a hallmark event in high school wrestling, unfolded with a flair of competition and camaraderie in the heartland of Miles City. The pulsating spirit of the tournament echoed across the wrestling mats as teams from Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota showcased their prowess.

Billings West Clinches Victory

Emerging victorious from the heated bouts was Billings West. The team carved their victory with a score of 283, demonstrating an impressive display of strength, skill, and strategy. Close on their heels was Billings Senior, securing the second spot with 204.5 points, followed by Laurel who bagged 192.5 points. The tournament highlighted the top performers from different schools, with the order of finish for various weight classes ranging from 103 to 285 pounds.

The Cowgirl Invitational

Running concurrently with the Cowboy Invitational was the Third Annual Cowgirl Invitational. Billings Senior stole the limelight by clinching the top spot with a towering team score of 357 points. The tournament recognized Paige Gershmel of Billings Senior as the Outstanding Wrestler, adding another feather to their victory cap. The boys Outstanding Wrestler was Antonio Avila of Gillette Wyoming Thunder Basin.

A Celebration of Talent and Perseverance

Despite the challenges posed by weather cancellations, the event proved to be a formidable platform for young athletes. These tournaments not only nurtured the sporting spirit among the participants but also fostered a sense of community and camaraderie. The Little Cowboy event set for the following day promised to continue the tradition of fostering young talent, keeping the flame of competitive wrestling alive.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
9 seconds ago
Iowa State Secures Convincing Victory Over Oklahoma State in Collegiate Basketball
In a riveting college basketball showdown, Iowa State took the reins and claimed a convincing victory over Oklahoma State. The Cyclones demonstrated a strong performance on the court, wrapping up the game with a final score of 66-42, a testament to their superior game plan and execution. Commanding Performance by Iowa State The Cyclones led
Iowa State Secures Convincing Victory Over Oklahoma State in Collegiate Basketball
Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic: A Cross-Sport Friendship
5 mins ago
Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic: A Cross-Sport Friendship
Australian Open Kicks Off: Jannik Sinner Shines, Djokovic and Sabalenka Await Their Turn
5 mins ago
Australian Open Kicks Off: Jannik Sinner Shines, Djokovic and Sabalenka Await Their Turn
North Team Dazzles as Mohan and Jangoo Score Centuries in TTCB North-South Cricket Classic
20 seconds ago
North Team Dazzles as Mohan and Jangoo Score Centuries in TTCB North-South Cricket Classic
High School Boys' Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Scores
26 seconds ago
High School Boys' Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Scores
Rising Star Isaac del Toro Makes WorldTour Debut with UAE Team Emirates
5 mins ago
Rising Star Isaac del Toro Makes WorldTour Debut with UAE Team Emirates
Latest Headlines
World News
Iowa State Secures Convincing Victory Over Oklahoma State in Collegiate Basketball
9 seconds
Iowa State Secures Convincing Victory Over Oklahoma State in Collegiate Basketball
North Team Dazzles as Mohan and Jangoo Score Centuries in TTCB North-South Cricket Classic
20 seconds
North Team Dazzles as Mohan and Jangoo Score Centuries in TTCB North-South Cricket Classic
High School Boys' Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Scores
26 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Scores
Rising Star Isaac del Toro Makes WorldTour Debut with UAE Team Emirates
5 mins
Rising Star Isaac del Toro Makes WorldTour Debut with UAE Team Emirates
New Bat Virus Discovered Amidst Rising Global COVID-19 Cases
5 mins
New Bat Virus Discovered Amidst Rising Global COVID-19 Cases
Tribute to a Titan: Remembering Basdeo Panday's Legacy
5 mins
Tribute to a Titan: Remembering Basdeo Panday's Legacy
Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic: A Cross-Sport Friendship
5 mins
Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic: A Cross-Sport Friendship
Australian Open Kicks Off: Jannik Sinner Shines, Djokovic and Sabalenka Await Their Turn
5 mins
Australian Open Kicks Off: Jannik Sinner Shines, Djokovic and Sabalenka Await Their Turn
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Multi-Day Procession Across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh
5 mins
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Multi-Day Procession Across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
33 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
49 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app