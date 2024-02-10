Bill Walton Claims He Inspired Star Wars Character Chewbacca

In a casual yet bold assertion during ESPN's coverage of Oregon's game at USC, former basketball player and broadcaster Bill Walton claimed that he was the inspiration for the beloved Star Wars character, Chewbacca. The 6'11" retired athlete, known for his towering stature and iconic long hair and beard, drew intriguing parallels between himself and the legendary Wookiee.

From the Court to a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Walton, a former NBA player and Hall of Famer, found an unlikely connection to the Star Wars universe. The two-time NBA champion and MVP pointed out the shared physical traits between himself and Chewbacca, such as their towering height and luscious manes. In an amusing twist, Walton even revealed that he, like Chewbacca, has a son named Luke.

While Walton's claim might seem far-fetched, it is not without some basis in reality. The retired athlete has made several appearances in films, most notably in the 1984 classic Ghostbusters. However, there is no official confirmation from George Lucas, the creator of Star Wars, or anyone from his camp to support Walton's assertion.

The Truth Behind the Fur

As charming as Walton's story may be, it contradicts Lucas's own account of Chewbacca's origins. In previous interviews, Lucas has stated that the loyal Wookiee companion was inspired by his dog, Indiana. The character of Chewbacca was ultimately brought to life by English actor Peter Mayhew, who played the role in the original Star Wars trilogy and subsequent films.

Despite the contradiction, Walton's claim has sparked curiosity and amusement among Star Wars fans and sports enthusiasts alike. Some have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the matter, with reactions ranging from incredulity to entertainment.

Walton's Continued Impact On and Off the Court

Regardless of whether Walton's claim holds any truth, it serves as a testament to his enduring popularity and influence. The former basketball player has remained a prominent figure in the sports world, not only as a broadcaster but also for his philanthropic efforts and advocacy for medical marijuana use.

As fans continue to debate the veracity of Walton's assertion, one thing remains certain: his ability to captivate audiences and spark conversation is as strong as ever. In the pantheon of sports legends, Bill Walton has carved out a unique niche for himself, transcending the boundaries of the basketball court and venturing into unexpected realms, such as the Star Wars universe.

While the debate over Chewbacca's true inspiration may never be fully resolved, Walton's claim has undeniably added an intriguing layer to the character's rich history and the ongoing fascination with the Star Wars saga.

